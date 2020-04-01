Florida Governor Issues Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order After Heavy Criticism (Video)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ordered a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, ordering residents to stay indoors unless they are pursuing “essential services or activities.”
[Read the order EO 20-91]
DeSantis took heavy criticism from state lawmakers for waiting to order the restrictions, even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in his state are surging.
The daily reports from the Florida Department of Health drive the fact home: The number of people testing positive for covid-19 has accelerated rapidly, nearly doubling in the past four days, with 3,274 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 6,741 as of Tuesday evening.