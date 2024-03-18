Florida Gas Prices Rose 10 Cents Last Week

TAMPA, Fla., (March 18, 2024) — Florida gas prices sprung higher last week. The state average rose 10 cents, setting a new 2024 high of $3.48 per gallon on Friday. Sunday’s state average was $3.47/g.

“The jump at the pump may not be over yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices, after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.”

The U.S. price of crude rose 4% last week, reportedly due to concerns over Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries. Thursday‘s closing price of $81.26/b was the highest since Halloween. Meanwhile, gasoline futures jumped 19 cents last week, finishing 11 cents higher than the previous 2024 high. The increase is reportedly driven by weekly domestic gasoline supply numbers that were lower than the market expected.

Rising gas prices are pretty common in the spring. Fuel demand numbers in March are some of the highest of the year, as residents share the road with spring breakers and winter residents. That, combined with seasonal refinery maintenance and the switch to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline, is a common recipe for higher prices at the pump.

Last spring, Florida gas prices reached a high of $3.72 per gallon. However, the highest price of the year was later set in August at $3.85/g.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.65), Naples ($3.53), Fort Lauderdale ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.24), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.26), Pensacola ($3.28)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.461 $3.455 $3.394 $3.282 $3.457 Florida $3.469 $3.477 $3.433 $3.312 $3.462 Georgia $3.358 $3.352 $3.200 $3.169 $3.239 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.