Florida Gas Prices Dropped 24 Cents Since Mid-August

Florida gas prices declined for the third consecutive week. The state average has now fallen 24 cents per gallon since mid-August.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s 8 cents less than a week ago, and 24 cents less than this year’s highest daily price of $3.85 per gallon (August 17).

“Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon. Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price of oil gained significant strength through August and early September. The increase has mostly been driven by concerns that OPEC’s decision to extend oil production cuts would further tighten global fuel supplies. U.S. oil prices closed at $87.51 per barrel on Friday.

That’s almost a 20% increase throughout the past two months. Gasoline futures have not increased as dramatically. After dropping 19 cents last week, gasoline futures regained about 6 cents per gallon – which could be an indication of where retail prices go in the coming week.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Naples ($3.76), Gainesville ($3.72)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.79), Naples ($3.76), Gainesville ($3.72) Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.42), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.43), Panama City ($3.49)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.61 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $54 (15 gallons) 2023 High – $3.85 per gallon (August 17, 2023) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) Record High – $4.89 per gallon (June 13, 2022) Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $87.51 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $85.55 per barrel 2023 High – $87.45 per barrel (September 6, 2023) 2022 High – $123.70 (March 8, 2022) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon for each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.827 $3.823 $3.812 $3.828 $3.724 Florida $3.607 $3.616 $3.682 $3.778 $3.460 Georgia $3.567 $3.570 $3.604 $3.642 $3.263 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.