Florida Game Bars That Offer Variety of Retro Games

The state of Florida has long been associated with classic games that are barely accessible in mainstream gaming. If you want to refresh your childhood memories, just walk into a bar in Florida and feed your nostalgia. However, not every bar in the southern state offers these old games. You need to do your homework well because only a handful of bars offer a variety of retro games. Our evaluation has revealed the following Florida bars to be the ultimate place to enjoy childhood games during your free time.

Arcade Monsters

Located at 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd, #111, Oviedo, FL, this high-end bar offers some of the most popular retro games in the US. Despite being relatively new, this bar boasts 170+ games to entertain revelers. Arcade Monsters is quite spacious and has state-of-the-art facilities. You will also find childhood games and pinball machines in addition to Arcade ROMs.

Fire Betty’s Arcade Bar, Tallahassee

Second, on the list is this popular Florida bar found in Tallahassee. Revelers here are treated to cool music and retro games for the better part of the day and night, not to mention live music shows. The bar also serves the famous Fire Betty cocktail that seems to draw dozens of customers to the bar every day. But that is not why the bar is on our list, rather it is because of its wide collection of retro games. You’re sure to find games such as N64 and NSES at Fire Betty’s Arcade.

Player 1 Video Game

This is one of the few bars in Orlando, Florida that have been built specifically for gamers. As the name suggests, the bar is a video games hub and it attracts gamers, not only from the US but all over the world. Apart from gaming, the bar also offers quality drinks and dishes to spice your gaming further. For as little as $5, you’re given access to all games, from modern to very old ones.

Lowry Parcade &Tavern, Tampa

If you’re looking for old-school games from the 80s and 90s, such as X-Men and Donkey Kong, this is the bar for you. Additionally, the bar regularly holds live events to help you wind off. That is not to mention mouth-watering dishes and drinks served by kind and professional staff. Most importantly, the bar regularly rotates their games, in case you get bored with a particular line of games.

Cloak and Blaster

Last on our list is Cloak and Blaster, a fantasy hub with state-of-the-art facilities. This Orlando bar’s top floor is exclusively reserved for gamers, with huge screens you can use to play any type of game you want. Cloak and Blaster’s management goes the extra mile to acquire all kinds of gaming paraphernalia and gaming consoles for their customers. Make time and visit this unique fantasy zone for the ultimate gaming experience.

Conclusion

Clubs and bars in Florida continue to attract gamers from all walks of life, thanks to a unique collection of video games. There is something about old retro games that make one want to play them over and over again. It could be because they bring back memories of the 80s and 90s kids. However, some of these games are almost becoming extinct. This is the reason a handful of bars in Florida have brought them back to quench old-school gamers’ thirst. Additionally, these bars also have the latest versions of retro games to cater to the needs of gamers who enjoy modern games. All you need to do is pick your poison and get it rolling. Our list has only highlighted some of the many popular bars in Florida that offer a variety of retro games.