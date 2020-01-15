Florida Fireman Fired For Hot Affair With Subordinate

This article was first reported by Jose Lambiet in the UK’s Daily Mail.

A smoking hot affair between an Orlando rookie firefighter and her much older battalion chief, was blown up into a four-alarm sex scandal. Details of promiscuity inside stations reportedly included officials having a threesome in an ambulance – caught on video.

The department serves an area that includes tourism meccas like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld theme parks.

The battalion chief, 20-year veteran smoke eater David Hollenbach, 45, was fired recently for failing to report his sexual relationship with his subordinate, Jordan Filipponi, who is 19 years younger.

But on his way out the door, he served up a piping-hot scandal to the Internal Affairs investigators who interviewed him, according to audio tapes of the interview obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com and an exclusive interview with Hollenbach.