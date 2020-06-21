Home Weather Florida Fathers Day Sun, Clouds and Storms

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Fathers Day features a mix of sun and clouds to start, but summertime showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and well inland.  Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees (and feel like the triple digits).

Monday will bring sun and clouds in the morning, with widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies most of the day.  Showers and storms will form during the mid to late afternoon hours.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be another typical summer day, with sun and clouds to start, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon showers, and a few late-day storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather off the southeast U.S. coast has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression as it moves northeastward.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

