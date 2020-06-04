Florida Continues In A Shower And Storms Pattern

Thursday features lots of clouds and plenty of showers and storms, thanks to tropical moisture pushing into South Florida. Localized flooding is possible in some areas, especially in southern Palm Beach County and extreme northern Broward. Dangerous rip currents continue to be a threat along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be cloudy and breezy with periods of showers and storms. Street flooding is likely in some locations. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be another cloudy and breezy day, with passing showers and storms, especially along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast will depend on the size of Tropical Storm Cristobal’s moisture field. For now, we’ll say skies will be cloudy around South Florida, and a gusty breeze will be in place along the Gulf coast. We’ll see periods of showers and storms, with the bulk of the coverage along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms once again. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico on Wednesday morning, and it’s expected to remain inland or just offshore until Friday. Cristobal will bring very heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to the region. Cristobal is then forecast to lift northward into the Gulf of Mexico, posing a threat to the northern Gulf coast of the U.S. on Sunday or early Monday.