Florida Bowfishing: Everything You Need to Know

Looking to test your skills while also experiencing some serious thrills? A Florida bowfishing adventure is right up your street. Combining the technical prowess of hunting with the incredible rewards of angling, bowfishing is one of the most exciting sports around. And where better to do it than in the US’s fishing heartland?

18% of Florida is water, and the “Sunshine State” boasts access to incredible marshes, flats, coral reefs, and even freshwater fishing grounds, where you can test your bowfishing skills. Go after anything from Catfish and Stingrays, to Flounder and Alligator Gar on what promises to be a fun-filled experience.

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to what makes bowfishing in Florida great. We’ll run through the top catches, the best spots, and some rules and regulations, as well as much more. So, by the time you’re done reading, you’ll be ready to book your trip. Now let’s dive in!

Why bowfishing?

For any first-time bowfishers, you’ll want to know why you should choose this method of fishing over any other kind. Well, we’re here to tell you that it’s incredibly fun, among other things. It can be much easier for beginners than casting with a rod and reel! However, once you learn the basics, the sky’s the limit with the skills you can develop and fish you can target.

While you’ll be targeting species within the radius of a few feet, you’ll want to creep up carefully so as not to disturb the fish. Timing is also key, as your target may swim off before your bow has even entered the water, so be prepared to hone in on your fish to ensure success.

Of course, you can bowfish from shore or from a boat, but you’ll want to make sure you’re on a shallow-hulled vessel to get to the prime spots. You can also choose whether to fish during the day or at night, with the cover of darkness adding to the mystery of it all, and yielding great results, too!

What can I catch when bowfishing in Florida?

Freshwater

We mentioned that the sky’s the limit when it comes to what you can catch with a bow. That’s why we’ve split this bit into freshwater and saltwater subsections, to make it easier for you to know what to expect. One thing you should know, however, is that only non-game freshwater species can be targeted with a bow. But that doesn’t mean you can’t land yourself a tasty treat. In fact, the opposite is true!