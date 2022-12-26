Florida Begins to Slowly Warmup Tuesday

Tuesday starts with more moderate morning lows, ranging from near 50 degrees along the Gulf coast to the upper 50s right at the Atlantic coast. The day features mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, but the east coast metro area will still be mostly cloudy with passing showers at times. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds as we finally see some typical South Florida December temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun with some clouds at times as the warmup continues. Look for a gusty ocean breeze near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Friday will see good and a few clouds. Some east coast showers will blow through on an ocean breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny conclusion to 2022. Look for breezy conditions near the Gulf coast. New Year’s Eve will be on the cloudy side, and we can’t rule out a shower near the Gulf coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 80s.