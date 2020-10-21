Flood Watch for Florida’s East Coast; Watching The Tropics

Wednesday will be a washout, and a flood watch is in effect through the evening in mostl of the east coast metro area. The day features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms, with heavy downpours at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening. Some flooding at high tide is also possible along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for showers and some storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. A gusty breeze will develop along the east coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be a day of good sun alternating with periods of showers and a few storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day of good sun and passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

In the tropics, Epsilon is now a hurricane. At 5 am Wednesday, Epsilon was located near 28.9 North, 58.3 West, about 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were up to 85 miles per hour, and Epsilon was moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda. Elsewhere, it’s quiet right now.