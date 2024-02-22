Floatopia Miami Turned Into a Giant Mess

Well, congratulations Miami. We’ve ruined Floatopia. The latest edition of the biannual beach bacchanal boosting all things buoyant drew tens of thousands of revelers to South Pointe Park on Saturday, but the partiers left behind mountains of trash. Now city officials are calling for an end to the event, seemingly everyone with a Beach address and a social media account has weighed in, and the party’s anonymous social media organizers are even signaling that they may be done.

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Nor should there be much-heated finger pointing or impassioned pleas to save the event. The Floatopia concept is not a Miami original, and it seems a similar fate meets the festivity in every city it’s held in.

The Miami version has had some problems with littering before, and the official Floatopaia Facebook page posted several reminders to attendees to clean up after themselves. Volunteers signed up ahead of time to help with the aftermath.