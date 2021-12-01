‘Flimsy’ Evidence For Social Media Worsening Adult Mental Health

Written by Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Harriet Pike, Ph.D.

The use of social media has correlations with reduced well-being and increased anxiety and depression among adolescents and young adults. One review highlighted a study that found using the internet to communicate and play games for more than 4 hours a day predicts depressive symptoms 1 year later. The research also found that depressive symptoms predict increased internet use and decreased participation in nonscreen activities. Another study involving 990 participants in the United States found a link between social media use and the development of depression. However, preexisting depression did not predict social media use. However, how accurate these studies are may be questionable because many of them rely on self-reported social media use. A review of 47 studies investigating the accuracy of self-reported digital media use raised a concern that self-reported measurements rarely correlate with logged measurements. Furthermore, studies often do not include adults in their samples, so the effects of social media on older age groups are relatively unknown. Lastly, whether there is a causal relationship between social media use and depression — and which comes first — is still unknown. Recently, researchers conducted a survey study investigating the link between social media use and the development of depressive symptoms. The results suggest certain social media use preceded the worsening of depressive outcomes. The findings appear in JAMA Network Open. However, some experts doubt the extent to which these findings can be interpreted.

Surveys The researchers analyzed results from survey data taken between May 2020 and May 2021 from individuals aged 18 years and above. The survey sample included quotas for sex, age, and race and ethnicity from each of the 50 states in the U.S. to ensure it was representative of the country’s population. Survey questions included the nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) to assess for depressive symptoms. Questions examined whether participants had “little interest or pleasure in doing things” and whether they were “feeling down, depressed, or hopeless” on a four-point scale. The researchers also queried participants on: their use of social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

whether they consumed any sources of COVID-19-related news in the last 24 hours

the number of social supports they have available to discuss problems

the number of face-to-face meetings they had with nonhousehold members in the previous 24 hours For the data analysis, the team included participants who had filled out the surveys at least twice and had an initial PHQ-9 score of less than 5, indicating less than mild depression. Overall, 5,395 people completed two surveys. Their average age was 55.8 years old, while 65.7% were female, 4.7% Hispanic, 10.6% Black, and 76.3% white. From their analyses, the researchers noted that Snapchat, Facebook, and TikTok use in the first survey had associations with a significantly greater risk of an increase in self-reported depressive symptoms. They also noted that COVID-19-related news participants consumed in the last 24 hours alongside the number of social supports and daily face-to-face interactions only impacted results linked to Snapchat. While TikTok and Snapchat use had correlations with depressive symptoms among those aged 35 years and older, but not those younger than 35, Facebook use had associations with depressive symptoms among those under 35, but not those older than 35.

Unknown mechanisms

The researchers say that due to the observational nature of their study, they cannot ascertain why social media use may have links to depression. However, they identify possible mechanisms. “One possible explanation for our results is that people who are at risk for depression, even if they’re not currently depressed, are more likely to use social media,” Roy H. Perlis, M.D., M.Sc., lead author of the study, told Medical News Today. “Another is that social media actually contributes to that increased risk. With our study design, we can’t distinguish between the two. What we can exclude is the possibility that depressed people are more likely to report social media use, which was a limitation of some previous studies,” he added. When asked to explain what might be behind this association, Sara Makin, M.S.Ed. NCC., LPC., and founder and CEO of Makin Wellness, who was not involved in the study, highlighted that when isolated, people may turn to social media as a way to feel more connected. However, this may have an inverse effect and therefore result in depressive symptoms. She also noted the effect of social comparison: “Social media often only shows people ‘living their best lives’ or the positive things that are happening like purchasing a new house, getting a new job, graduating from college, etc. Most people compare their failures to others’ successes, which can make us have negative thoughts about ourselves.”

Questionable causation