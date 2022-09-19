Five Steps to Improve Your Sleep Quality Naturally

When was the last time you had a good night’s sleep? Can you even remember, if not that is a problem and with these steps hopefully we can get you on the right track? There are many things you can take to help your sleep quality, but there are better ways naturally.

Not being able to fall asleep can be frustrating, and make you feel helpless in the situation. Unfortunately not everyone’s sleep pattern can be the same, depending on where and when you work, so it is up to you.

If you’re reading this you are most likely not getting the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep at night, so let’s change that. Step one is avoiding caffeine at night or during the day. It is best to replace that with a natural electrolyte drink. Many taste great and avoid heavy sugars that can replace your daily coffee.

Next, you would want to reduce the number of naps you take during the day, and avoid alcohol consumption. The last two consist of avoiding late-night eating, and making sure you get a workout during the day. There is a lot of interesting information for you to learn so let’s get started.

Can You Avoid Caffeine?

It is no surprise that caffeine is on this list, it’s a known stimulant that keeps you awake. It wakes millions of people in the morning and sells at nearly every restaurant. Very rarely do people drink only one a day, the count can go from 3 to five depending on the person.

If that is you, hopefully by the end of this you will look to switch it up. Coffee may be suitable for the morning, but consuming it during the day is what can damage your sleep quality. Caffeine has the ability to stay in the body for hours at a time. So it’s possible when you go to sleep, it’s still in your system.

One of the best ways to stop drinking coffee is to replace it. I know it. Yes, that sounds like a tall task but listen. Try a natural electrolyte drink, preferably one that is organic and natural. They usually don’t contain sugars and keep you from being dehydrated during the day. There are all sorts of flavors so try it out and see if it helps.

Decrease Your Daily Naps

You may be like a lot of people that crave a daily nap. In the middle of the day, you are tired from work and need a little shut-eye. That is fine, but how long are nap times? Depending on your answer you may be harming yourself at the end of the day.

It is recommended for your nap to be only 30 minutes in length. Sleeping for an hour or two can throw off your sleep pattern and cause you to sleep later. Naps have proven to help people become sharper and focus better during the day, but you must use them strategically.

How Can You Avoid Alcohol?

You didn’t need this article to tell you that alcohol can have some devastating effects. Not only can it get you drunk, but it can also affect your sleep pattern. Even if you have a couple of drinks before bed, that can disrupt your sleep pattern.

Yes, alcohol can cause you to get drowsy and want to sleep but the healthy quality sleep that you want. Alcohol can cause you to snore, and start symptoms of sleep apnea a sleeping disorder that can cause you to stop breathing while sleeping.

Alcohol can also slow down your natural melatonin production in the body. Melatonin helps control your sleeping cycle. So maybe reconsider slowing down those nightcaps, and switch up your drink of choice. Maybe try a natural electrolyte drink or something hot to drink to fill the void.

Why Are You Eating So Late?

Eating or snacking before bed is not recommended for a couple of reasons. Certain food and drinks can disrupt your sleeping pattern. Carbohydrates and processed foods are two factors that can harm your quality of sleep.

Having your dinner 30 minutes to one hour before bed is unacceptable. To be safe, plan your dinner three to four hours before your planned sleep time. This gives the body time to digest the food and shut the body down to produce melatonin.

If you must snack at night there are a few foods that are said to be acceptable to eat. Turkey, almonds, and kiwi are all foods that can be eaten before bed. Pair that with a natural electrolyte drink, or water and you are good to go. Each contains a certain antioxidant or protein that is good for you.

Did You Get Your Exercise In?

There have been numerous studies on how exercise does improve your sleep. Although the question is when did you work out?

Working out too late can backfire on your sleep patterns and the quality of sleep you have. When you work out your energy is high, and your adrenaline is rushing. This is the opposite of what you want at bedtime.

The melatonin your body’s trying to produce is of no use because it is being outperformed by your increased energy. Of course, everyone is different so this may not involve you, but to be sure try to get that workout done in the morning.

A good night’s sleep can not only have you feeling refreshed but have significant health benefits as well. If you want those recommended seven to eight hours of recommended sleep follow these five steps.

Avoid caffeine and swap it out with a natural electrolyte drink. Caffeine can cause you to stay awake for long periods of time. Reduce your naps and avoid any alcohol consumption. This is important especially past a certain time during the day. Lastly, avoid late-night eating and late-night exercise. If you are able, try to get both in earlier in the day so your sleep pattern remains undisturbed.