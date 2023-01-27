Fitness training enthusiast Aaron Dungca regards his fitness training and nutrition very seriously. He regularly trains at his local fitness center and incorporates powerlifting, Olympic lifting, and flexibility workouts and routines to help fuel a healthy body and mind. But he also enjoys downhill mountain climbing, rock climbing indoors and outdoors, and kayaking in Massachusetts’s slow-moving waters, lakes, and shorelines.

At this level of physical exercise, especially with powerlifting, Aaron Dungca knows the importance of getting the right amount of nutrition before and after – to increase your performance and recovery.

3 Tips to get more out of your workouts

Calculate The Right Amount Of Carbs For You

To maximize your physical performance before short and high-intensity workouts that demand above 70% of maximal oxygen uptake, you must maximize your body’s ability to use glycogen. Glycogen is the primary substrate that drives energy and reduces fatigue.

Carbohydrates will supply this energy source and can be found in foods such as baked potatoes, granola bars, sports drinks, yogurts and fruit, pasta, peanut butter and healthy cereals. On days when you train heavily or will be competing, take in plenty of carbs – up to 50 percent of your daily calories, or around 1.8 grams per pound of body weight.

Don’t Forget About Water And Sodium

For anaerobic exercise that commands fast and immediate strength, hydration will be critical to your performance and recovery, says Aaron Dungca. The amount of water you drink will not only supply physical hydration, but it also provides the sodium, potassium, and calcium you need for your muscles to contract faster – especially when you’re doing your single heavy lifting near your 1-rep max.

Keeping your electrolytes balanced is as easy as controlling your food and water intake. It is also critical to prevent cramps, soreness, and fatigue.

Eating fats are A-OK.

While it is muscle mass and not fat mass that will support your powerlifting efforts, eating good fats that contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats is okay in moderation. Consider adding nuts and nut butter, seeds, avocados and fish to your diet before and after powerlifting.

Aaron Dungca suggests eating good fats not only makes you feel satiated or full but can also increase muscle gains by helping the body absorb nutrients like vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Powerlifters can have a little more flexibility in their diet, but they still must take an approach that includes plenty of protein and micronutrients.