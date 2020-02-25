First Signs And Symptoms Of Menopause

A modern woman after 45 years old feels herself undergoing a rebirth. The main thing is to feel healthy and full of strength. To do this, you need to play it safe, because physiology takes over. The climacteric period is covered with so many myths that women are often afraid of its onset and menopause symptoms. Meanwhile, this is a natural phase of development for which one can and should competently prepare.

What is menopause?

The change is a long period in a woman’s life associated with the gradual cessation of ovarian estrogen production and the completion of reproductive function.

It is divided into three stages:

The main symptom is the malfunction of the menstrual cycle, heavy menstruation.

One of the main signs of menopause is the absence of menstruation for 12 consecutive months. Against the background of delays and omissions of menstruation during the previous few years, menopause can be accurately diagnosed after the fact.

Postmenopause is the life of a woman after menopause that is still marked with the symptoms of menopause presence. The first five years are called early postmenopause. The period itself is characterized by the most striking menopause symptoms of estrogen deficiency: changes in bone and muscle tissue, cardiovascular and urogenital disorders. Throughout menopause hot flashes are very common.

On average, menopause can be expected at the age of 50 years. However, the time frame of the norm is quite wide: 33% of healthy women have early menopause – up to 45 years, and 20% – late, after 55 years.

The first of the menopause signs age is irregular menstruation. As a rule, these are hot flashes, instability of an emotional state, and sleep disturbances.

It depends on heredity, lifestyle, and previous gynecological diseases at what age climacteric changes begin to manifest themselves. Menopause onset can be promoted by severe infections, prolonged stress, and smoking.

What are menopause symptoms?

The basic symptoms of menopause, in addition to menstrual irregularities and the cessation of menstruation, can be called:

Hot flashes. Brief heat attacks occurring at different times of the day. They are accompanied by sweating, fever, tachycardia, and tingling at the fingertips. The attack ends with a sharp feeling of cold. Hot flashes last from a few seconds to several minutes.

Under the influence of hormonal changes, swings in blood pressure are possible, leading to dizziness.

Sleep disturbances. Insomnia at night and daytime sleepiness are quite a common occurrence in menopausal women. A feeling of fatigue, decreased performance, as a rule, arise due to poor sleep, depressed mood and changes in metabolic processes against the background of hormonal changes.

In addition to the basic signs of menopause that are observed in almost all women in menopause, there are symptoms from the psyche, nervous and genitourinary system. They appear individually:

Thinning and sagging skin, the appearance of age spots.

Headaches with high humidity, in heat, in stuffy rooms.

Hair loss on the head and increased facial growth.

Dryness in the vagina and decreased libido menopause symptoms;

Urinary incontinence and itching of the genitourinary organs;

Osteoporosis

Disruption of the cardiovascular system.

From this long list of menopause signs age, some may not appear at all, some may appear for a short time, and some will accompany the woman from the onset of menopause to the end of her life.

A woman should treat the upcoming changes with wisdom and calm and accept the approach of a new phase in her life.