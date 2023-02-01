Finally A Newly Designed 2023 Toyota Sequoia

George W. was a lame duck president, we were just getting to know Taylor Swift and a gallon of gas soared to a record $4.11. The year was 2008 – the last time Toyota completely redesigned its most spacious, 3-row SUV.

With its thirsty V8 averaging only 13 MPG in city driving, the timing of the introduction of the second-generation Sequoia was unfortunate as Americans started shopping for more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Flash ahead 14 years – an unusually long product cadence, even for Toyota – and an all-new Sequoia has finally sprouted. But good things don’t always come to those who wait.

Steve will give us four things we’re going to really like…and 4 we won’t like: