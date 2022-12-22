Festivus originated as a first-date anniversary celebration

Festivus is held on December 23 each year. In a 1997 episode of the popular television comedy, Seinfeld, Festivus was brought to the masses when Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller) explains he invented Festivus in response to the commercialism of Christmas. Its slogan is “A Festivus for the rest of us.”

Seinfeld Scriptwriter Dan O’Keefe’s family had been celebrating their idea of Festivus since 1966. The holiday became part of popular culture when he introduced it in a 1997 episode of the comedy sitcom, Seinfeld.

Festivus originated as a first-date anniversary. it began as a celebration of O’Keefe’s parents’ first date.

The holiday’s celebration, as it was shown on Seinfeld, includes a Festivus dinner, an aluminum “Festivus pole,” practices such as the “Airing of Grievances” and “Feats of Strength,” and the labeling of easily explainable events as “Festivus miracles.”

Festivus traditions derived from the television episode and the original creator have been combined over the years.

The Festivus pole is an unadorned aluminum pole displayed in the home. In the O’Keefe household, there was no Festivus pole, instead, a clock was placed in a bag and nailed to the wall.

Although Festivus is one of the most enduring parts of a legendary sitcom, the scene where the Costanza family celebrates the holiday lasts just three minutes. However, as Armstrong revealed in Seinfeldia, this seemingly short portion of the episode took six hours to film because Stiller (who played Frank Costanza) had the bulk of the lines, and had trouble remembering them.

Festivus dinner is served during the evening. Find “red” food such as spaghetti and meatballs or meatloaf. Traditionally the meal should be rich and red. Even spaghettios would work in a pinch. Side dishes can include tuna on toast, turkey chili, airline peanuts and pretzels. The menu is not set in stone, but alcohol is recommended.

The Airing of Grievances occurs during Festivus dinner. Each person takes turns describing how the others have disappointed him or her over the past year.

Feats of Strength follows dinner and involves wrestling the head of the household. The holiday is not complete unless the head of the household is pinned. Failure to pin the head of the household could result in perpetual Festivus.

A Festivus Miracle is a frequent if unimpressive miracle. Carrying in all the groceries into the house for Festivus Dinner without tripping or dropping one of the bags could be considered a Festivus Miracle.

in 2000, Ben & Jerry’s debuted a limited-edition flavor called “Festivus: A Flavor for the Rest of Us” which consisted of brown sugar cinnamon ice cream with gingerbread cookie chunks and a ginger caramel swirl. In addition, a Pennsylvania brewery released a special-edition beer called Festivus, which is brewed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.

in 2010 and 2011, former Republican Congressman Eric Cantor of Virginia held Festivus-themed fundraisers. In fact, the 2011 invitation welcomed people to come and air their grievances.

Florida Capitol building has a Festivus pole standing tall next to the Christmas tree, where the pole is made out of empty cans of Pabst Blue ribbon. This happened in the year 2013 when Chaz Stevens petitioned to include a Festivus pole in the building alongside the Christmas tree.

Festivus Song by Danny Lutz

Festivus Song by Brett Houston

Sources:

National Day Calendar

Daily Holiday Blog

YouTube

Reader’s Digest

National Days Today