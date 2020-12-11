Feeling More Like Florida Weather

Friday starts with lows in the mid to upper 50s, but then our weather will feel more like South Florida. We’ll see good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be mild, with lows in the 60s. Then the day will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the slight chance of a stray shower. Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will see good sun with a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will see the return of some showers as a weak front moves in. Look for good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.