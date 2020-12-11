Home Weather Feeling More Like Florida Weather

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday starts with lows in the mid to upper 50s, but then our weather will feel more like South Florida.  We’ll see good sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday morning will be mild, with lows in the 60s.  Then the day will bring good sun, a few clouds, and the slight chance of a stray shower.  Saturday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will see good sun with a few clouds at times.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will see the return of some showers as a weak front moves in.  Look for good sun and some clouds on a gusty breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

