Feeling Like Winter

Look for showers and a few storms on a gusty breeze as the front moves in. Sunday morning lows will be mostly in the low 50s. Sunday will be breezy and sunny but quite chilly. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Gulf beaches, and the rip current risk at elevated levels along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s.

Monday morning will be chilly again, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s. The day will be sunny with a few clouds along the east coast. Monday ‘s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. A few quick showers are possible in the east coast metro area. Tuesday ‘s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will feature good sun, clouds at times, and a few east coast showers. Wednesday ‘s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies and a few east coast showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.