Federal Job Seekers Will Be Quizzed on Trump’s Executive Orders

The Trump administration is adding four essay questions to applications for civil service jobs, asking applicants about their favorite executive orders and their commitment to government efficiency.

The essay requirements apply even to relatively lower-level jobs starting at the GS-5 pay scale or above — positions that can begin at base salaries as low as $32,357. Those jobs include nursing assistants, park rangers and firefighters.

The new questions, outlined in a memo from the Office of Personnel Management on Thursday, include ones that could give insight into the applicant’s political philosophy for civil service jobs that are supposed to be nonpartisan.

Among them: “How has your commitment to the Constitution and the founding principles of the United States inspired you to pursue this role within the Federal government? Provide a concrete example from professional, academic, or personal experience.”

Another question, about how a job seeker would advance the president’s executive orders or policy initiatives — is similar to a question asked of applicants for top political jobs as a loyalty test. It asks applicants to “Identify one or two relevant Executive Orders or policy initiatives that are significant to you, and explain how you would help implement them if hired.”

