Fed Chair Powell says smaller interest rate hikes could start in December (Video)

By Jeff Cox

WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed Wednesday that smaller interest rate increases are likely ahead even as he sees progress in the fight against inflation as largely inadequate.

Echoing recent statements from other central bank officials and comments at the November Fed meeting, Powell said he sees the central bank in position to reduce the size of rate hikes as soon as next month.

But he cautioned that monetary policy is likely to stay restrictive for some time until real signs of progress emerge on inflation.

“Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability,” Powell said in remarks delivered at the Brookings Institution.

The chairman noted that policy moves such as interest rate increases and the reduction of the Fed’s bond holdings generally take time to make their way through the system.

“Thus, it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down,” he added. “The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

Wall Street applauded the remarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 737 points, or 2.18%, to snap a three-session losing streak. Tech stocks fared even better, with the Nasdaq Composite roaring 4.41% higher.

“The on-the-day equity market surge is in part a relief rally,” wrote Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI. “Many investors feared the Fed chair would take a max hawkish sledgehammer to the recent easing of financial conditions … That overhang has now gone.