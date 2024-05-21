UPDATE: Suspect Arrested – Father Of 2 Parkland Shooting Survivors Is Shot And Killed In Robbery (Video)

UPDATE:

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of a North Lauderdale store clerk. Tyrone Fields Jr.’s arrest on July 20 came a day after Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives released surveillance video of Fields in the store.

Around 12:40 p.m. July 17, Fields entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store, 1691 S. State Road 7. He robbed and shot Ayub Ali. Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the 61-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Following the release of the video, BSO detectives and Broward CrimeStoppers received a number of tips. The homicide detectives’ investigation led them to an associate of Fields’ who encouraged him to meet with law enforcement. Around 12:30 p.m. July 20, Fields turned himself in at Fort Lauderdale Police’s station. He faces one count of murder and a robbery with firearm charge.

PREVIOUS:

The father of two students who survived the Parkland school shooting in February was fatally shot Tuesday while working at his convenience store.

Ayub Ali, 61, was restocking shelves at Aunt Molly’s Food Store in North Lauderdale, Fla., when a man with a gun walked in around 12:40 p.m and lingered in the aisles.

Surveillance video released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the man following Ali and holding a gun to his back. They walk behind the counter, and Ali opens the cash register, repeatedly putting his hands up.

Deputies said that after taking the money and leaving the store, the man returned and shot Ali, who was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Video by Broward County Sheriff’s Office via YouTube