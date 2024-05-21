Home News UPDATE: Suspect Arrested – Father Of 2 Parkland Shooting Survivors Is Shot...

UPDATE: Suspect Arrested – Father Of 2 Parkland Shooting Survivors Is Shot And Killed In Robbery (Video)

By
NPR.org
-
shot
Murder Suspect - Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. (Handout video from BSO)

Updated May 21, 2024

Tyrone Fields is currently serving a life sentence

 

(July 20, 2018)

UPDATE: 

Faith Based Events
Tyrone Fields, Jr. (BSO Booking Photo)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of a North Lauderdale store clerk. Tyrone Fields Jr.’s arrest on July 20 came a day after Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives released surveillance video of Fields in the store.

Around 12:40 p.m. July 17, Fields entered Aunt Molly’s Food Store, 1691 S. State Road 7. He robbed and shot Ayub Ali. Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the 61-year-old to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Following the release of the video, BSO detectives and Broward CrimeStoppers received a number of tips. The homicide detectives’ investigation led them to an associate of Fields’ who encouraged him to meet with law enforcement. Around 12:30 p.m. July 20, Fields turned himself in at Fort Lauderdale Police’s station. He faces one count of murder and a robbery with firearm charge.

PREVIOUS: 

Ayub Ali, 61, was fatally shot during a robbery at Aunt Molly’s Food Store on Tuesday in North Lauderdale, Fla.
Courtesy of Mirza Mustaque via NPR

The father of two students who survived the Parkland school shooting in February was fatally shot Tuesday while working at his convenience store.

Ayub Ali, 61, was restocking shelves at Aunt Molly’s Food Store in North Lauderdale, Fla., when a man with a gun walked in around 12:40 p.m and lingered in the aisles.

Surveillance video released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office shows the man following Ali and holding a gun to his back. They walk behind the counter, and Ali opens the cash register, repeatedly putting his hands up.

This Person is wanted for MURDER. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Deputies said that after taking the money and leaving the store, the man returned and shot Ali, who was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Video by Broward County Sheriff’s Office via YouTube

 

 

[vc_btn title=”Continue reading” style=”outline” color=”black” link=”url:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.npr.org%2F2018%2F07%2F20%2F630811803%2Ffather-of-2-parkland-shooting-survivors-is-shot-and-killed-in-robbery||target:%20_blank|”][vc_message message_box_style=”outline” message_box_color=”black”]NPRexcerpt posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, July 20, 2018

Video handout from BSO[/vc_message]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR