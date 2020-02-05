Now that fantasy football and the football season are over for another year, millions of people are left staring into the abyss and asking the void, “fantasy football is over—now what?” This is not an easy question to grapple with; great loss never is. There is hope, however. Although it may seem bleak right now, the sun will shine once again, and the answers will come. Take your mind off your awful fantasy season with some of these other activities.

Start Preparing for Next Season

While you’re sitting on the couch, the other members of your league are already preparing for next season. That’s why you should watch the Super Bowl and playoffs to scout players for next year. It’s never too early to start hoarding data and planning mock drafts so you can get the best picks. They may call you obsessed, but you’re just passionate.

Find Out What They Got Wrong

The only thing that separates you from the “experts” is they have a platform from which to spread their lies. Once something hits the internet, it’s forever, so go back and see what those people got wrong. Everyone said Saquon was a number one double platinum lock until he became hurt. All the experts slept on Christian McCaffery, and he might be the MVP. Hold the expert’s feet to the fire and call them on their idiocy.

Watch the XFL

You might have to hold your nose while you do it, but hey, it’s football. Vince McMahon is giving it another go with his brand of professional football. So if you are really desperate, give it a try. Fantasy leagues are popping up around the league too, so you can always form a league. It may not be the same, but it will suffice.

There’s Always Basketball and Hockey

Hockey and basketball are viable forms of entertainment. Watching sports for the sake of sports, right? You can’t sit for seven months and not watch some kind of athletic competition on TV. Fantasy leagues follow all the major sports now, even the PGA and NASCAR. There is aggressive behavior, crashes, and fighting in these other sports, with golf being the exception. Give them a go—you might like it.

Fantasy Baseball Is Coming

Fantasy baseball is really the Alpha of the fantasy sports world—it started everything. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on February 12 of this year. It gives the sense that winter is coming to an end and spring is on the way. Prepare for your fantasy baseball draft and get out the spreadsheets, stats, and player profiles because draft day is around the corner. This will distract you until the fall comes and glorious football is here again.