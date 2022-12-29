Fantastic Weather For Florida Today

Friday features plenty of sun and a few clouds with maybe a stray shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Friday and possibly well into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring good sun and some clouds at times as we count down to the end of 2022. Look for clouds and temperatures in the low 70s on New Year’s Eve. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

New Year’s Day will feature some sun and plenty of clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies as the long holiday weekend comes to an end. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies as the workweek begins. Look for a brisk breeze near the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.