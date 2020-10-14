If you want to make the best photobook, then you will have to commit to it. Creating a photobook is much more than selecting pictures, compiling them, and printing them.

There are many factors to consider when making a photobook, including:

The Reason

First and foremost, you will have to consider why you are making a photobook. Without a proper motive, creating a photobook to completion will be extremely time-consuming.

Everything else will stem from considering the reason well enough. Whether you plan on sending the photo book to friends and relatives or selling it should also be established at this point.

The Type of Book

The traditional photobook is a hardback book, but you have the freedom to choose whichever type of photobook you desire. It could either be a physical book or a digital one.

Each type of book has its limitations and advantages. Once you decide on the type of book, many other things become clear.

The Theme of the Book

The majority of photobooks adhere to a certain theme and are not a random amalgamation of pictures. Therefore, you will have to consider the theme of your photobook very seriously.

The theme of the photobook will invariably determine the contents within. The theme will help give your photobook more structure and coherence, as well as make the finished product more pleasant.

The Images

One of the most crucial considerations you will have to make pertains to the images you will include in the photobook. After all, what is a photobook without pictures?

You will not only have to consider the image selection, but you will also have to consider the image order. Every book should tell a story and the order of the images in a photobook determines the story you tell.

The Book’s Layout

The layout of a photobook refers to how the images are presented on the page. There is a vast array of options as far as photobook layouts are concerned.

The number of pictures you want to present in your book will affect the layout of your photobook. The size of the pictures will also influence the layout of the images, hence it requires a considerable amount of thought.

Text Inclusion

You will have to consider whether you will include text in your photobook. Many people like to add captions to the pictures in their photobook.

However, the more text you include the less space you have left for pictures and vice versa. The layout will often be the determinant of whether there is text in your photobook.

The Cover Shot

Though books should not be judged by the covers, the cover of a photobook is very crucial. In a book containing pictures, the photo on the cover is the one that attracts the reader.

The cover picture of your photobook should be one of the best photos you have, if not the best. It should also be a picture that perfectly captures the theme of the book.

If you consider all the above factors, you should have an excellent photobook.