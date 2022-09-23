Everything You Need To Know About Consuming Medical Marijuana

Many US states have legalized cannabis, CBD and related products for recreational and medical purposes. Before using marijuana for medical purposes or other psychoactive THC products, however, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare license holders should be aware of certain problems.

Even in jurisdictions where marijuana is legal, like California, Colorado, and Washington, licensed healthcare personnel must adhere to stricter marijuana use regulations than the general population.

This stands true even if they have a medical card. However, due to a lack of information, more and more doctors are smoking weed. This article outlines information on the consumption of marijuana in the healthcare industry.

Can Nurses Smoke Weed?

Nurses can consume weed in states where marijuana use is legal, such as California and Colorado, as long as:

The nurse does not use drugs while providing care to patients

Complies with employer drug policy

Does not work for the federal government

Does not break any DUI or other drug-related criminal laws.

Most nurse workplaces forbid using marijuana even when it is legal. Employers have the right to maintain a drug-free workplace for safety-sensitive positions, regardless of whether recreational or medicinal marijuana usage is permitted by state law.

Even when they have a medical card, nurses who use marijuana can be fired for failing a drug test. As a requirement for employment, employers have the right to demand a pre-employment drug test for nurses.

Can Doctors Smoke Weed?

In states where marijuana use is legal, such as Colorado and California, doctors can smoke weed if:

They do not provide medical care while intoxicated

They abide by the drug policy of their employer

They do not break any drug-related or DUI laws

They are not federal government employees.

Since marijuana is only permitted in certain states, each one will have its own unique procedures for testing for marijuana use. If their employer maintains a drug-free workplace policy, doctors who consume marijuana may be in breach.

If a patient incident arises, having THC in your system can increase practice risk because the patient or board may claim that the occurrence was caused by drug impairment. Due to the hazards, many medical professionals steer clear of THC.

Can Healthcare Providers Prescribe Marijuana?

Due to the drug’s schedule 1 status, doctors are prohibited from prescribing it even in states where medical marijuana is permitted. Doing so would be considered aiding and abetting marijuana acquisition, which may lead to the revocation of a doctor’s DEA license and even jail time.

However, in jurisdictions where medical marijuana is permitted, doctors can recommend the plant after confirming that the patient has one of the ailments that the state’s law considers to justify medicinal marijuana use.

Use Of CBD

Federal law in the United States forbids the use of Cannabis sativa or its derivatives for any reason. Federal law, however, allows for the lawful use of CBD extracted from hemp plants with less than 0.3% THC. In all 50 states, as long as the oil is THC-free, nurses and doctors are permitted to utilize hemp-derived CBD oil.

There is a chance that a doctor or nurse who consumes CBD oil combined with THC will test positive for drugs. If your company or state forbids THC use, you may be fired, refused work, or reprimanded for a failed drug test.

Cannabis use and possession are still prohibited by federal law under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. If the doctor’s employer has a policy against using drugs at work, the doctor’s usage of marijuana may be illegal.

If contacted by their board, physicians should seek advice from a medical license defense lawyer due to the potential dangers of medical board investigations.