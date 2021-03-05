Everything To Know About The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine is an mRNA vaccine. These are new types of vaccines that work differently from other vaccines.

mRNA vaccines deliver the genetic code to our cells to make a protein that triggers the body’s immune response.

The body then produces antibodies and develops longer lasting immunity that can fight off the SARS-CoV-2 virus should it enter the body at a later stage.

They will give the vaccine as an injection into the upper arm, and they will administer the second dose 28 days after the first.

Healthcare professionals will administer the vaccine in two separate doses.

Moderna vaccine logistics

Vaccine logistics refers to how healthcare staff store the vaccine and how organizations distribute it to the wider population.

Storage

The FDA state that staff must store the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine frozen, between -13°F (-25ºC) and 5°F (-15ºC).

Staff can store the vaccine in the refrigerator between 36°F (2°C) and 46°F (8°C) for up to 30 days before use.

Once staff withdraw the first dose from a multidose vial, they should keep the vial at between 36°F (2°C) to 77°F (25°C). They should discard the vial after 6 hours because this vaccine does not contain any preservatives.

Distribution

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are managing the distribution of Moderna vaccines through the pharmaceutical distribution company McKesson.

McKesson also manage the Vaccines for Children Program, and they managed the distribution of the H1N1 vaccine during the swine flu pandemic.