Even Light-Intensity Exercise Might Reduce Dementia Risk

Written by Timothy Huzar — Fact checked by Anna Guildford, Ph.D.

In a new study, researchers have identified an association between light-intensity physical exercise in older adults and a reduced risk of dementia. The study, which appears in JAMA Open Network, lays the ground for further research to determine whether light-intensity physical exercise causes the reduction in risk.

Dementia According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dementia is a general term for a range of conditions characterized by cognitive impairment. Dementia typically affects people over the age of 65, although it is not an expected part of aging. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative illness, meaning it gets worse over time. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), during the early stages of dementia, someone may become forgetful, lose track of time, or not remember a familiar person. In its late stages, dementia can significantly reduce an individual’s awareness of the world. There is no known cure for neurodegenerative dementia. Instead, doctors focus on reducing the symptoms and promoting lifestyle changes that might reduce the risk of dementia developing.

Over 60,000 participants In the present study, researchers investigated whether there was an association between doing light-intensity physical exercise and a reduced risk of developing dementia in older adults. The study involved 62,286 participants who were 65 years or older, did not have a dementia diagnosis, and had medical records in the Korean National Health Insurance Service database. Researchers gathered data between January 2009 and December 2012 and tracked the participants until the end of December 2013. They completed data analysis from July 2020 to January 2021. Women accounted for 60.4% of the participants, and the mean age was 73.2. The participants recorded their level of physical activity at the beginning of the study period using a self-reported questionnaire. The researchers looked at the frequency, intensity, and duration of the exercise to determine how much energy expenditure was due to physical activity. After a median follow-up period of 42 months, the researchers noted how many participants developed dementia. Reduced risk of dementia

During the follow-up period, 6% of the participants developed dementia. The researchers split participants into four groups depending on how active they were: inactive, insufficiently active, active, and highly active. They found that insufficiently active participants had a 10% reduced risk of developing dementia compared with inactive participants. Active participants had a 20% reduced risk, while highly active participants had a 28% reduced risk. The findings remained the same even after accounting for age, sex, and incidence of stroke and other comorbidities. Medical News Today spoke with Dr. Boyoung Joung, a professor of internal medicine at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, Republic of Korea, and the study’s corresponding author. He said that “[i]n our study, we would like to emphasize that even light-intensity physical activity, as opposed to total sedentary behavior, could lead to a reduction in risk of dementia.” “Therefore, older adults who cannot perform activity beyond moderate-intensity physical activity, due to […] frailty or comorbidities, could benefit from light-intensity physical activity.” “There are some reports that light-intensity physical activity is associated with metabolism, and this vascular, cellular, and metabolic change by light-intensity physical activity could be beneficial in reducing dementia risk.” – Dr. Boyoung Causation?

Prof. Paul M. Matthews — director of the UK Dementia Research Institute Centre at Imperial College London in the United Kingdom — explained to MNT that “[t]his is a well-conducted retrospective epidemiological study. The results are consistent with prior similar studies in other populations, and with the conclusions of the prospective, randomized FINGER Trial.” “However, as an observational study, it can only be used to suggest that light physical activity may reduce the risk of dementia. [T]he results cannot be interpreted directly as evidence that starting light physical activity will reduce the risk of dementia,” cautioned Prof. Matthews, who was not involved in the study. MNT also spoke with Prof. John Gallacher, director of Dementias Platform UK, at the University of Oxford in the U.K., who was not involved in the study. He agreed with Prof. Matthews, explaining that the findings were significant, but the question of causation was key. “The idea that physical activity reduces the risk of dementia is entirely plausible, and these findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting this idea. The problem is reverse causation — that is, that people with dementia exercise less.” – Prof. John Gallacher “This study goes some way to addressing this by looking at incident events and dropping subjects with incident dementia in the first 2 years of follow-up. The dose-response curves are impressive,” he continued. Prof. Gallacher said that “[p]ossible mechanisms [for the association] include improved vascular health and improved immunological function. These mechanisms are likely to be interrelated and not independent of each other.” Prof. Matthews also believed that some variables that the researchers did not factor in could account for the results. However, biological mechanisms were also possible. “Amongst other factors, differences in relative frailty, social integration, and family background were not able to be controlled in the study. A trivial explanation for the results is that these types of uncontrolled variables accounted for differences.” “Alternatively, there is biological evidence that physical activity could increase levels of factors that protect neurons, improve metabolism to reduce rates of ‘senescence’ — cell aging — and brain plasticity,” said Prof. Matthews.