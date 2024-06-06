Energy Drinks and Heart Attacks: Is There a Connection?

Medically reviewed by Kristin Shaffer, PA-C — Written by Steve Barry

Energy drinks have become increasingly popular, especially among young adults. An estimated 30%Trusted Source of U.S. teenagers now consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Although energy drinks are promoted as a way to boost physical or mental performance, excessive consumption of energy drinks has been associated with cardiovascular side effects, including increased blood pressure, heart disease, and heart attack. Here’s what you need to know about the connection between energy drinks and heart attacks.

Can energy drinks cause a heart attack? In recent years, excessive energy drink consumption has been linked to an increase in emergency visits and life-threatening cardiovascular complications, including heart attacks. Energy drinks contain moderate to high amounts of caffeine and sugar, along with various stimulating ingredients like guarana, taurine, carnitine, and ginseng. Data suggests the maximum recommended daily intake of caffeine is 100 milligrams (mg) per day for adolescents and 400 mg per day for adults. Yet some energy drinks contain more than 500 mg of caffeine, which can lead to caffeine toxicity. Herbal ingredients like guarana also contain high amounts of caffeine. While consuming low to moderate amounts of caffeine is considered safe, consuming high levels of caffeine can cause serious health issues. Other ingredients like taurine and ginseng have stimulating effects that may lead to health problems in high doses, especially when combined with caffeine. Studies have shown that many energy drinks contain excessive amounts of these ingredients. For example, some energy drinks contain more than 10 times the recommended daily intake of taurine. A 2017 review found that the excessive consumption of energy drinks may lead to a variety of cardiovascular issues, including arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, and myocardial infarction. The researchers noted that these cases typically involved excessive consumption of energy drinks in a short period, often combined with alcohol or other stimulants. However, despite the link between excessive energy drink consumption and heart failure, there’s not enough evidence to determine a cause-and-effect relationship. More research is needed on the safety of energy drink consumption and the synergistic effect of their combined ingredients.

What are the symptoms of a heart attack? MEDICAL EMERGENCY Call emergency medical services if you experience the symptoms below or observe them in or another person. Getting treatment as soon as possible can help reduce the amount of damage to the heart muscle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the key symptoms of a heart attack include: chest pain or discomfort, which may last more than a few minutes and feel like uncomfortable pressure or squeezing

weakness or light-headedness

cold sweats

pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back

pain or discomfort in one or both arms or shoulders

shortness of breath Other symptoms of a heart attack may include unusual tiredness, nausea, or vomiting.

Frequently asked questions about energy drinks and heart attacks Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions about energy drinks and heart attacks. Can energy drinks cause heart palpitations? Excessive consumption of energy drinks may lead to heart palpitations and arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, according to research. Drinking alcohol or using other stimulants along with energy drinks may increase the risk of palpitations. How do energy drinks affect your heart rate? Energy drinks have been shown to increase your heart rate by as much as 20 beats per minute, according to one small study. The effect on your heart rate may depend on the amount of caffeine and other stimulating ingredients in the drink, which can vary widely among products. How many energy drinks cause heart attacks? There is currently no consensus on the number of energy drinks that may cause heart attacks. It may depend on many factors, including the ingredients, your age, other medical conditions you may have, and your health history. A 2024 study noted instances of people having cardiac arrest after consuming energy drinks.