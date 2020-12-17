Emerging Florida Industries Show Signs Of Growth Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many emerging Florida businesses have continued to display signs of growth. Changing economic conditions and market disturbances have led many businesses to be uniquely positioned for success. As a prospective business owner, you should certainly learn about the industries that are thriving during the global pandemic. This way, you can identify the most dependable, recession-proof business to invest in.

Fortunately, with many Florida businesses showing an extreme surge in customer demand and interest, there are currently ample opportunities available.

Information Technology Support Services

Since the pandemic started, there has been an increased demand for IT solutions to support new remote working environments, online learning platforms, and telemedicine services. These virtual practices have created dozens of opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, IT setup services, and tech support.

In many cases, operating these companies has proven to be convenient, cost-effective, and recession-proof. Therefore, it is likely that the growing demand for these services will continue into the future. If you are looking for a successful, in-demand Florida business to start during the pandemic, consider IT support services.

Video Game Engineering

Florida’s video game engineering industry has seen a massive surge in popularity during the Coronavirus. The pandemic has boosted the popularity of console games, eSports, and mobile apps. In fact, there were over one million existing video games available last year.

There are an abundance of opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to build these custom programs. Working in the game development industry, you can launch an industry specializing in design, software writing, animation, or storyline writing.

Of course, you can start a company for video game testing, tech support, or audio engineering. Certainly, launching this type of business allows you to harness your creativity, do what you love, and work in a growing industry.

Custom Software Development

Many of the top businesses for custom software development are skyrocketing during the historic Coronavirus pandemic. Software development companies help clients innovate beautiful, secure, and user-friendly digital products that meet their individual, personalized needs.

Being a custom software programmer, you will have the opportunity to work with an abundance of innovative tools, resources, and technologies. For example, you can use container registries to scan for vulnerabilities, require image authentication, and manage access control. This way, you can protect secure data, deter cybercriminals, and prevent data breaches.

If you are interested in launching a profitable digital business in 2020, consider a career in custom software development aimed at enterprise organizations.

eCommerce Store Owner

Next, the Coronavirus pandemic has been eCommerce on the frontlines of retail. In the past few months, digital eCommerce sales have seen immense growth. In fact, many of the nation’s biggest retailers have begun experimenting with mobile shopping to combat market-related changes.

If you are interested in launching an eCommerce business consider selling secondhand products, health goods, eBooks, or online courses. This way, you can access a global customer base, easily target customers, and gain access to shopper data. Needless to say, owning an eCommerce store allows you to quickly scale your business and go global. To launch a successful online business during the pandemic, consider launching an eCommerce platform.

Entertainment Streaming Services

The Coronavirus global pandemic has caused a major spike in demand for entertainment streaming services. With more consumers stuck at home during quarantine, the market for streaming platforms has become huge. In addition to major industry providers like Netflix, there are several unique creative opportunities to launch your own profitable streaming services.

For example, you can launch a platform for watching sports, tutorial videos, religious gatherings, enterprise virtual events and digital summits . Then, post your recorded content to a website, app, or software program where your target consumers can watch. Needless to say, these types of business opportunities allow for easy monetization, consistent demand, and affordable advertising expenses.

