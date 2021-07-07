Elsa Now A Hurricane Is On The Move (Track Elsa LIVE)

Hurricane Elsa continues to lash at the Gulf coast, bringing damaging winds, very heavy rain, and dangerous storm surge. At 8 pm, Hurricane Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. It was moving north at 14 miles per hour. Tampa Bay could see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge, which would create serious flooding in the city of Tampa and surrounding areas. This is in addition to damaging winds and flooding rain.

You can track Elsa LIVE via this link from The Weather Channel

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday features some improvement of the stormy conditions along the Gulf coast, but there will still be periods of heavy rain and strong wind gusts. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms at times on a gusty breeze. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring good sun, clouds at times, and periods of summertime showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with passing showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will see a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun with some showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.