Home Consumer Easy Cucumber Salad Recipe

Easy Cucumber Salad Recipe [video]

By
Sweet and Savory Meals
-

This refreshing recipe is always one of our favorites to make. Some other easy and healthy dishes you can enjoy are Pico de GalloHomemade Guacamole, and Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups.

This Cucumber Salad is super simple to make and very healthy. There is no cooking involved just a few preparations here and there. All you need is to cut up a few ingredients, and you have your instant salad. 

Continue reading after the video

Watch the short video tutorial:

Alternatively, this recipe can be made with a creamy dressing, which consists of sour cream and dill. For this version, we try to keep it on a healthier side and just used vinegar and then topped it with some sesame oil for enhanced flavor.

Continue reading

Sweet and Savory Meals, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, July 15, 2020

Sweet and Savory Meals
https://sweetandsavorymeals.com/
Welcome to Sweet and Savory Meals! A food blog where you can find easy, delicious, and family-tested recipes. We have been cooking and providing homemade recipes to our followers for over seven years. Here, you can find over one thousand recipes starting from easy breakfasts, homemade sauces and drinks, all the way to tasty and hearty salads, casseroles, and fancy desserts! In addition, we have over one hundred Instant Pot and Crockpot recipes ranging from Ham and Potato Soup, Orange Chicken, to Tuscan Chicken Pasta. They are all designed to be simple, yet amazing family comfort food!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR