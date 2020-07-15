Easy Cucumber Salad Recipe [video]

This refreshing recipe is always one of our favorites to make. Some other easy and healthy dishes you can enjoy are Pico de Gallo, Homemade Guacamole, and Zucchini Lasagna Roll-Ups.

This Cucumber Salad is super simple to make and very healthy. There is no cooking involved just a few preparations here and there. All you need is to cut up a few ingredients, and you have your instant salad.

Watch the short video tutorial:

Alternatively, this recipe can be made with a creamy dressing, which consists of sour cream and dill. For this version, we try to keep it on a healthier side and just used vinegar and then topped it with some sesame oil for enhanced flavor.