Choose a variety of cheeses

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of options, but if you want to impress your visitors with cheese boards, each cheese should be distinctive. Everyone at the dinner table will have a great time with this!

Find some cheeses you don’t usually eat because they might be more exciting than you’ve been eating recently. You could sample something that has been aged for more than six months. You may try raw milk as an alternative to pasteurized milk, which often lacks flavor. You might also experiment with a new kind, such as chèvre or goat’s milk cheddar.

Remember that the flavors and textures of your chosen specialty cheeses (or just regular old cheddar) should complement one another, so don’t go crazy by serving too many different kinds at once unless necessary.

Add crackers and bread

It’s essential to balance the different flavors, textures, and sizes of the cheeses on a cheese board. For instance, if you want to add crunch to your cheeses without too much weight, you can add crackers or bread. Softer cheeses like brie and camembert pair well with the crisp texture of the bread. For example, blue vein and stilton cheeses can be relatively rich, but crackers can help cut through that richness.

Fruit and nuts

You can only have a cheese board with some fruit and nuts. Wrapped in a soft cheese cured for at least a day, fruit and nuts are a delicious addition to any meal.

Cheese plates and dessert courses benefit from adding fruit and nuts for texture and flavor, but if you’re looking for something healthier than fruit alone (or in place of cheese), an ice cream sundae with chocolate syrup is hard to beat.

Charcuterie

Meats, cheeses, and other delicacies are grouped and called “charcuterie” when served as a snack or appetizer. A small plate is a dish meant to be shared amongst several people rather than eaten individually. All sorts of meats, from pork to pheasant, and at least one cheese board make up the best charcuterie boards. Olives should also be included.

Sweet additions

Including sugary treats is a terrific way to take your Easter cheese board to the next level. It will not only offer visual interest but also help counteract the cheeses’ saltiness.

Fruit is a simple way to add sweetness to your cheese platter. Fruit, whether fresh strawberries, luscious grapes, or sour apples, is typically served alongside cheese during holiday meals. Some of the fruit on the board might benefit from being grilled or caramelized before being added.

You can serve almonds, walnuts or pecans whole or slice them up for a quick snack. They are a great protein and healthy fats source and provide a delightful crunch. You may also add almonds to your cheese spread for more crunch and taste.

A cheese platter celebrating Easter would be incomplete without some chocolate. Some may hesitate to include chocolate on their cheese board for fear that it would be too rich or decadent, yet chocolate can be the ideal accompaniment to some cheeses. Cocoa nibs are an excellent substitute for chocolate chips if you prefer savory snacks to sweet ones. They have just enough chocolate taste to satisfy your cravings.

Adding these sweet treats to your Easter cheese board will make it look better and provide your guests with a wider variety of tastes and textures to savor. This Easter, your taste senses will reward you for getting creative with your cheese board.

Candy! Candies like M&M are perfect for adding color and sweetness to any dish; they only need to be cut into small pieces so they won’t goop up everything else in your refrigerator when placed nearby.

Garnish

You can use a variety of garnishes to decorate your board. The options are endless!

Colors : red, orange, yellow, and green grapes; fresh strawberries; dark chocolate chips; coconut shreds or flakes.

: red, orange, yellow, and green grapes; fresh strawberries; dark chocolate chips; coconut shreds or flakes. Shapes : round pieces (e.g., mini marshmallows), triangles (e.g., graham crackers), or squares (e.g., cheese cubes).

: round pieces (e.g., mini marshmallows), triangles (e.g., graham crackers), or squares (e.g., cheese cubes). Sizes: small cubes for dipping into olive oil or balsamic vinegar; large cubes for slicing up more easily into smaller pieces before serving on the plate—and even bigger ones if you want them to stand out from other foods at parties like this one does!

Personalize

For example, try walnuts or applesauce with cheddar-style cheeses; spread cream cheese on baguette slices before adding sliced apples and chives; use blue cheese dressing on French bread slices topped with thinly sliced prosciutto ham slices (or bacon). Add crackers or breads to the board and fruit and nuts for additional flavor enhancement.

For an even more festive celebration, enter the third annual Gayo Azul Blue Rooster Chicken Coop Contest by following them on social media, sharing their giveaway posts, and filling out an entry form. Three grand prize winners will receive a high-quality chicken coop, gift card, kitchen accessories, and a selection of Gayo Azul cheeses valued at $700. Gayo Azul is a Caribbean Hispanic cheese company with Dutch influence, known for its unique and authentic flavor combinations.

Their cheeses include Cotija, Dutch Gouda, Dutch Edam, European Swiss, Queso Blanco, and Queso Para Freir, all available in convenient sizes for any recipe or occasion.

Variety is the spice of life, so get creative with your cooking and celebrate Easter in style with Gayo Azul Cheese.

Final Words

We think that the most important thing is to get your guests excited about eating cheese—and not only are you doing them a favor by serving it, but they’ll love themselves even more when they tell friends and family what they ate at their Easter party!