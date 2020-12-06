Home Weather Early Sun And Clouds Before The Rain Moves In Today

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds during much of the day.  Then showers and a few storms move during the evening as a front approaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with showers and some storms, with the greatest coverage in the east coast metro area.  A mix of sun and clouds will be on tap later in the day.  Look for a building and gusty breeze along the Atlantic coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the 50s.  Then the day will feature lots of sun and a brisk, chilly breeze.  Look for an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Gulf coast.  Tuesday’s highs will top out in the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.  We’ll see plenty of sun but no warming trend yet.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Thursday will be another day of sunny skies and cool temperatures.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.

