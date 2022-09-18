Early Storms And Afternoon Showers For Florida Monday; Tracking Hurricane Fiona

Monday features some sun, clouds, and passing storms in the morning. Showers will develop in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny morning, but don’t rule out a stray storm. Storms will be likely in the afternoon and will last into the evening. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a passing storm or two in the morning. Look for plenty of showers in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and afternoon storms along the Gulf coast. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will start with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the east coast metro area, followed by afternoon storms in spots. The Gulf coast will be sunny much of the day, but an afternoon storm in spots is possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a few passing storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

Fiona became a hurricane Sunday morning, and it’s bringing extremely heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Besides damaging winds and storm surge flooding, life-threatening inland flooding and mudslides are possible in the region. At midday on Sunday, Hurricane Fiona was located about 50 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Fiona was moving west-northwest at 8 miles per hour.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing in the next five days. This feature is expected to remain in the open ocean, regardless of development.