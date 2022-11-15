Early Fog Wednesday Before A Sunny Florida Begins

Wednesday starts with patchy fog in the morning as a front begins to wash out over our area. Then the day features good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few locations in the east coast metro area could top out in the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring a noticeably cooler morning, with lows ranging from the low 60s along the Gulf coast to the upper 60s near the Atlantic coast. Look for mostly cloudy skies. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature some sun and more clouds, along with afternoon showers in the east coast metro area. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers. Saturday’s highs will be ner 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and some showers on a brisk breeze. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics … and let’s hope it stays that way.