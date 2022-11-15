Home Weather Early Fog Wednesday Before A Sunny Florida Begins

Early Fog Wednesday Before A Sunny Florida Begins

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday starts with patchy fog in the morning as a front begins to wash out over our area.  Then the day features good sun and a few clouds.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few locations in the east coast metro area could top out in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will bring a noticeably cooler morning, with lows ranging from the low 60s along the Gulf coast to the upper 60s near the Atlantic coast.  Look for mostly cloudy skies.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature some sun and more clouds, along with afternoon showers in the east coast metro area.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of showers.  Saturday’s highs will be ner 80 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds and some showers on a brisk breeze.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

It’s quiet in the tropics … and let’s hope it stays that way.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here