Each State’s Favorite Easter Treat (Spoiler: Apparently Some People Do Like Peeps)

For most 9-to-5’ers, Easter won’t get you a holiday off from work.

However, for many American workers it does mean they spending a Sunday gorging on candy and other beloved treats while dressed in pastels.

Since we like candy almost as much as jobs, we set out to find each state’s favorite Easter treat.

Turns out, most states like their snacks pretty eggy (or at least egg shaped.) Keep reading to see some fun highlight– and your state’s egg-citing treat choice.

Fun Findings

Boiled eggs are most liked Easter treat of 14 states- which isn’t a candy but is at least an Easter classic.

Right behind boiled eggs is the controversial Peeps.

A disappointing 8 states (EIGHT!) looking forward to eating those hard, slightly animal shaped marshmallows the most.

Not to shame Idaho, but they like Peeps more than the other states.

Cadbury Creme Eggs are the favorite candy egg- but overall candy eggs are a hit.

No state liked Peanut Butter Eggs the most.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS

Using Google Trends, we determined what Easter treat each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We defined Easter treats as treats that peak in search volume around Easter. From there, we determined what treat is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state.

For example, while New York eats all the candies the rest of the country does, the search interest in “Kinder Easter Eggs” is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making “Kinder Easter Eggs” more popular in New York than anywhere else.

Some controversial decisions were made, including counting Peeps as a food. My personal experience suggests it’s actually some type of edible plastic. However, search volume doesn’t lie and that peak meant our hands were tied.

We looked at a 2 week block around Easter 2020 to find what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime egg boiling and Easter candy stocking time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Easter- and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be gorging on eggs (candied and actual eggs from a chicken) for this year and many years to come.

EAT WHAT YOU LIKE

While we did some food-shaming in this article (much deserved, Peeps really? Have you ever had a peanut butter egg? They’re delicious!), at the end of the day the choice is yours.

And if you’re buying it for yourself, buy all Peeps you want if they bring you bliss. It’s 2021, if you want to eat your fill or hard “marshmallow” objects in vague bunny shape, more power to you.

With that being said, if you’re stocking Easter baskets or picking eggs out for the hunt, consider that eggs really should be kept refrigerated. Nothing ruins a fun day more than a little bit of salmonella between friends.

And when you’re buying candy for others, why not buy some candy eggs instead of Peeps? Remember, you may love them (and some states might prefer them…), but they are a pretty controversial choice in general.

Each State’s Favorite Easter Treat

