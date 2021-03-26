Home Candy Each State’s Favorite Easter Treat (Spoiler: Apparently Some People Do Like Peeps)

Each State's Favorite Easter Treat (Spoiler: Apparently Some People Do Like Peeps)

For most 9-to-5’ers, Easter won’t get you a holiday off from work.

However, for many American workers it does mean they spending a Sunday gorging on candy and other beloved treats while dressed in pastels.

Since we like candy almost as much as jobs, we set out to find each state’s favorite Easter treat.

Turns out, most states like their snacks pretty eggy (or at least egg shaped.) Keep reading to see some fun highlight– and your state’s egg-citing treat choice.

Fun Findings

  • Boiled eggs are most liked Easter treat of 14 states- which isn’t a candy but is at least an Easter classic.
  • Right behind boiled eggs is the controversial Peeps.
  • A disappointing 8 states (EIGHT!) looking forward to eating those hard, slightly animal shaped marshmallows the most.
  • Not to shame Idaho, but they like Peeps more than the other states.
  • Cadbury Creme Eggs are the favorite candy egg- but overall candy eggs are a hit.
  • No state liked Peanut Butter Eggs the most.

HOW WE DETERMINED THIS

Using Google Trends, we determined what Easter treat each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We defined Easter treats as treats that peak in search volume around Easter. From there, we determined what treat is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state.

For example, while New York eats all the candies the rest of the country does, the search interest in “Kinder Easter Eggs” is disproportionately higher than the remaining states- making “Kinder Easter Eggs” more popular in New York than anywhere else.

Some controversial decisions were made, including counting Peeps as a food. My personal experience suggests it’s actually some type of edible plastic. However, search volume doesn’t lie and that peak meant our hands were tied.

We looked at a 2 week block around Easter 2020 to find what folks are searching for the most in each state, prime egg boiling and Easter candy stocking time. How this year changes (if it does) won’t be apparent until after Easter- and who wants to wait that long? Luckily, odds are good most of us will still be gorging on eggs (candied and actual eggs from a chicken) for this year and many years to come.

EAT WHAT YOU LIKE

While we did some food-shaming in this article (much deserved, Peeps really? Have you ever had a peanut butter egg? They’re delicious!), at the end of the day the choice is yours.

And if you’re buying it for yourself, buy all Peeps you want if they bring you bliss. It’s 2021, if you want to eat your fill or hard “marshmallow” objects in vague bunny shape, more power to you.

With that being said, if you’re stocking Easter baskets or picking eggs out for the hunt, consider that eggs really should be kept refrigerated. Nothing ruins a fun day more than a little bit of salmonella between friends.

And when you’re buying candy for others, why not buy some candy eggs instead of Peeps? Remember, you may love them (and some states might prefer them…), but they are a pretty controversial choice in general.

Each State’s Favorite Easter Treat

State Favorite
Alabama Chocolate Bunnies
Alaska Boiled Eggs
Arizona Boiled Eggs
Arkansas Starburst Jelly Beans
California Caramel Eggs
Colorado Boiled Eggs
Connecticut Chocolate Bunnies
Delaware Peeps
Florida Caramel Eggs
Georgia Jelly Beans
Hawaii Chocolate Bunnies
Idaho Peeps
Illinois White Chocolate Eggs
Indiana Boiled Eggs
Iowa Starburst Jelly Beans
Kansas Jelly Beans
Kentucky Jelly Beans
Louisiana Cadbury Creme Egg
Maine Peeps
Maryland Boiled Eggs
Massachusetts Peeps
Michigan Sweet Tart Jelly Beans
Minnesota Boiled Eggs
Mississippi Cadbury Creme Egg
Missouri Starburst Jelly Beans
Montana Cadbury Creme Egg
Nebraska Boiled Eggs
Nevada Peeps
New Hampshire Jelly Beans
New Jersey Boiled Eggs
New Mexico Boiled Eggs
New York Kinder Easter Eggs
North Carolina Peeps
North Dakota Boiled Eggs
Ohio Starburst Jelly Beans
Oklahoma Peeps
Oregon Chocolate Bunnies
Pennsylvania White Chocolate Eggs
Rhode Island Peeps
South Carolina Chocolate Bunnies
South Dakota Cadbury Eggs
Tennessee Starburst Jelly Beans
Texas White Chocolate Eggs
Utah Boiled Eggs
Vermont Boiled Eggs
Virginia Chocolate Bunnies
Washington Boiled Eggs
West Virginia Jelly Beans
Wisconsin Boiled Eggs
Wyoming Mini Eggs

Source: Zippia.com

