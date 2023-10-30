Each kernel of CANDY CORN has its own unique shape, much like a snowflake.

Each Kernel Of Candy Corn Has Its Own Unique Shape, Much Like...

National Candy Corn Day on October 30 is an Autumn treat for everyone. They are commonplace in store windows and at parties. We eat them like popcorn, by the handful, and so it seems only natural that we celebrate them for a day.

Would you believe that technically they are a vegetable? Well, they are.

1880s, George Renninger of Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn. His sweet treat represented the bright colors of corn kernels.

1898 – The second generation of Goelitz candy makers starts a candy corn business.

1940 – Companies begin using clear cellophane bags to keep their Candy Corn fresh.

1997 – A Halloween episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch airs called ‘‘A River of Candy Corn Runs Through It.’’

2001 – The Goelitz company changed its name, to the more familiar “Jelly Belly Candy Company”,

2016 – Candy Corn Annual production in the US is 35 million pounds.

Originally, candy corn was yellow, orange and white.

Originally, each tiny candy corn kernel was made by hand.

Candy Corn was notable partially due to the fact that it was the world’s first tri-color candy!

One serving of candy corn (about 19 pieces) contains only about 140 calories.

Every year more than 35 million pounds of candy corn is produced. That equates to nearly 9 billion pieces — enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.

Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.

A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.

Candy Corn once had the name “Chicken Feed” because of its similarity to real corn.

Once opened, a bag of candy corn will be safe to eat for up to 6 weeks. Unopened, it’s good for up to 9 months.

There are a ton of candy corn haters out there, but it’s actually one of the most popular Halloween candies. It takes second place only to chocolate, and it’s the number one favorite in Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Candy corn is fat-free.

Each kernel of CANDY CORN has its own unique shape, much like a snowflake.

CANDY CORN is technically neither corn nor candy.

Candy corn is not just for Halloween anymore. Candy makers have made candy corn themed for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter in recent years. For Thanksgiving, serve fall corn, which is brown, orange, and white (the brown section is chocolate-flavored). Christmas-inspired reindeer corn has the classic vanilla flavor of traditional candy corn but comes in a green, white, and red colorway. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with cupid corn in pink, red, and white. For Easter, load up on bunny corn in various pastel colors. You can also find seasonal candy corn varieties in apple, pumpkin spice, and cinnamon flavors.

Candy corn comes in different flavors. Like jelly beans, Oreos, and Peeps, candy corn comes in a variety of seasonal flavors. Some flavors to choose from include: Reindeer Corn (Vanilla) Candy Cane Corn (Peppermint) Indian Corn (Mix of chocolate and mellow crème) Pumpkin spice Apple Peanut Butter Cup Caramel Apple Pumpkin Pie Tropical Chocolate Mint



