During Cyber Monday’s Peak Time Amazon Will Sell An Estimated 320 Products...

Cyber Monday is the Internet’s answer to Black Friday deals. The official observance takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving.

While Internet-based companies traditionally offered their best holiday shopping on Cyber Monday to compete with Black Friday deals in brick-and-mortar stores, things have been changing. However, in more recent years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to run together. Some start as early as the week of Thanksgiving and run right through the holiday season. But don’t neglect online deals. There may still be savings to be had.

2003 – 1800Flowers.com tried to leverage the holiday shopping season by taking the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as a deal day.

2005 – Cyber Monday was originally conceived by Ellen Davis, senior vice president of the National Retail Federation, and was first used in the e-commerce community during the 2005 holiday season. This holiday was based on research conducted by the NRF, which stated that one of the biggest shopping days of the year was the Monday after Thanksgiving.

2008 – The brutal holiday competition between Walmart and Amazon can perhaps be traced to Cyber Monday 2008 when Amazon’s traffic increased a whopping 21% year over year to beat Walmart’s 6% increase (according to data from site-metrics firm Hitwise). Amazon became the No. 1 retail site that year for Cyber Monday, putting Walmart in second place.

2009 – “Cyber Monday” started becoming “Cyber Week.” Walmart announced it would be offering five days of cyber deals. Other retailers followed in 2010.

2011 – 22% of employers fired their employees due to them using work internet for non-work related activities such as online shopping during Cyber Monday.

2011 – CNBC declared that Black Friday and Cyber Monday had merged into one long shopping weekend. Notably, Walmart, Best Buy and other big-box stores had begun unleashing deals online and in stores starting on Thanksgiving and limiting their doorbuster-only offerings.

2013 – the year fashion websites started capitalizing on Cyber Monday in a big way with sitewide discounts. This year set the standard for the 30%-to-50% off sitewide Cyber Monday discounts you find on clothing giants like ASOS, Ann Taylor, Old Navy and more.

In 2014, the Monday after Thanksgiving online sales continued to trend upward with a 15.4% increase in revenue from 2013 sales, making it the biggest, online shopping day in history.

In 2014 Americans spent an average of $124 per order on Cyber Monday.

2016 – Referral traffic for top retailers spiked 240% on Facebook as compared to other average Mondays!

2017 – Since 2017 Black Friday and Cyber Monday were, in many ways, indistinguishable. The lowest prices on the year’s hot items (smart-home devices, gaming consoles and VR) were available online and stayed the same from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. The holiday’s growth also shows no sign of slowing with more than $4 billion in sales in 2017.

2018 – Nearly $8 billion was spent on Cyber Monday, up almost twenty percent from the year before and a record high for the holiday.

The demographics of those who shop on Cyber Monday is similar to the demographics of those who perform their shopping on Black Friday. The largest portion of shoppers falls into the 25 to 35-year-old range closely tied with those who are 65 and older.

Referral traffic from social media goes up 240% on Cyber Monday.

18 to 24-year-olds accounted for over 18% of all shoppers.

The 25 to 34-year-old range makes up almost half of shoppers.

T he first drop in percentage was at the age range of 35 to 44 years olds where 14% participated in shopping.

45 to 54-year-olds made up 14% of shoppers.

The 55 to 64-year-old range saw the same amount at 14%.

The largest percentage of shoppers was the 65 and up category which saw almost 20% of that age range participating in Cyber Monday.

56% of all shoppers participating in Cyber Monday were males.

44% of females participated in Cyber Monday sales.

Caucasians made up 18% of all shoppers.

African-American shoppers made up about 20% of those participating.

Hispanic shoppers had a similar percentage of 20%.

The highest percentage was Asian shoppers who came in at 42% participating in shopping during the Cyber Monday holiday.

During Cyber Monday’s peak time, Amazon will sell an estimated 320 products per second.

According to research conducted by Accenture, Webrooming is the new trend. The term webrooming means that shoppers tend to browse items that they want to buy before actually going to the local store to purchase them.

Showrooming also became a viral concept during the holiday shopping season. It refers to how buyers look for a local product and then check the same product online in an attempt to find a better price.

Over 90% of shoppers consider discounts before buying and online shoppers tend to use price-matching services to find better deals.

Cyber Monday deals are typically offered by smaller retailers and focus more heavily on fashion than technology. On average, there are 45% more clothing deals and 50% more shoe deals on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday.

