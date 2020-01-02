Home Weather Dry and Mostly Sunny

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After a comfortable start with lows in the 60s, Thursday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring good sun, some clouds in spots, and a building breeze along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.  Some showers move in Friday night as a front approaches.

Then Saturday will see some sun, more clouds, periods of showers, and a few storms in spots.  Breezy conditions are on tap for the Gulf coast.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 50s, with a few interior locations dipping into the 40s.  Then Sunday will be sunny with a cool breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Look for another chilly start on Monday, with lows in the low to mid 50s again.  Then we’ll see another sunny but cool day.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

By Donna Thomas, SouthFloridaReporter.com, certified Meteorologist, Jan. 2, 2020

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

