Drunk And Disorderly With Mickey? U.S. Congressman’s Wife Arrested At Disney!

“He is risen! Let’s get drunk and fight.”

That’s what one man posted to a picture on U.S. Congressman Darren Soto‘s Facebook page that showed Soto and his wife, Amanda, enjoying an Easter Sunday church service hours before Amanda was charged with disorderly intoxication at Disney Springs.

Yikes.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Heller, Amanda Soto, 33, of Celebration, got into a drunken, aggressive fight with her mother while they were waiting for a bus at Disney Springs.

The deputy said he saw they struggled with one another — Amanda had grabbed her mother by the backpack straps — so he went over to help. When he got close, he said both women appeared drunk, so he tried to help them get into an Uber.

But maybe Amanda hadn’t absorbed enough of the Good Word from her TWO Easter morning services at Parkview Christian Center and New Mount Zion in Haines City, because that’s when Heller said she began “screaming profanities” at him and the Uber driver.