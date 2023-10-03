Drugmakers Opt In To Medicare Drug Price Negotiations – Here’s What Happens Next

By Annika Kim Constantino

All drugmakers of the first 10 medicines selected for Medicare drug price negotiations have agreed to participate in the talks, even after many of them sued to halt the process last month.

The companies confirmed their participation in separate statements to CNBC. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services did not immediately respond to a request to confirm that all drugmakers agreed to the talks.

President Joe Biden ’s Inflation Reduction Act , which passed last year, empowered Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time in the program’s six-decade history. The lengthy negotiation process won’t end until August 2024, with reduced prices going into effect in January 2026.

Sunday was the deadline for all 10 pharmaceutical companies to sign an agreement to engage in the negotiations, which aim to make costly medications more affordable for older Americans.

Monday, meanwhile, is the deadline for those companies to submit economic and market information on their drugs, including research and development costs and sales and revenue data.

Here are the 10 drugs and the companies that manufacture them:

Eliquis, made by Bristol Myers Squibb

Jardiance, made by Boehringer Ingelheim, is used to lower blood sugar for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Xarelto, made by Johnson & Johnson

Januvia, made by Merck

Farxiga, made by AstraZeneca

Entresto, made by Novartis

Enbrel, made by Amgen

Imbruvica, made by AbbVie

Stelara, made by J&J subsidiary Janssen, is used to treat Crohn’s disease.

Fiasp and NovoLog, made by Novo Nordisk

Many of the drugmakers contend that they had no real choice but to participate in the negotiations, specifically due to the penalties they could face if they choose not to.

If drugmakers decline to engage in the negotiations, they could be forced to pay an excise tax of up to 95% of their medication’s U.S. sales or to pull all of their products from the Medicare and Medicaid markets, according to CMS.

“We have no choice other than to sign the ‘agreement.’ If we did not sign, we’d be required to pay impossibly high penalties unless we withdraw all of our medicines from Medicare and Medicaid. That is not a real choice,” a spokesperson for Bristol Myers Squibb told CNBC ahead of the Sunday deadline.

That statement echoes the arguments outlined in at least nine separate lawsuits drugmakers filed against the Biden administration in recent months seeking to declare the negotiations unconstitutional.

The pharmaceutical industry also argues that the process will threaten revenue growth, profits and drug innovation.

However, analysts expect minimal financial losses for companies, at least initially, since most of the drugs selected already face upcoming patent expirations that will likely weigh on revenue.