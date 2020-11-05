Dream Extreme Oreo Cheesecake (Video Recipe)

This is a copycat version of the famous Cheesecake Factory Dream Extreme Oreo Cheesecake. It is our most beloved cake, and you should definitely give this one a try. It is worth every calorie and crumb!

Cheesecakes are our passion. Over the course of many years, we have delivered many amazing and delicious homemade cheesecakes. Some of our most popular ones are Original Cheesecake, Pecan Pie Cheesecake, and Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake.

Best Oreo cheesecake

Dream Extreme Oreo Cheesecake was first discovered by my husband a few years back when he dined at Cheesecake Factory restaurant. He was so impressed and amazed by the taste and richness of the cake, that we have been making this cake ever since. Indeed, this is a fantastic and complex cheesecake, that consists of five layers. Making it at home is a true adventure, but you will love every single step of it. Trust me, it is well worth it!

The first layer is a fudge cake followed by chocolate frosting. Then, it is layered with an Oreo cheesecake, and followed by an Oreo mousse. Finally, it is then topped with a chocolate ganache, that is complimenting the cake nicely.

After exploring and searching for the best cheesecake in our arsenal, we came to the conclusion that this Dream Extreme Oreo Cheesecake is our family’s favorite. The cake looks stunning, it is filled with Oreos, and rich in chocolate flavors. It is the ultimate and most perfect dessert!

What kind of pan should I use to make dream extreme oreo cheesecake?

We love using a regular 10-inch diameter cake pan. You can use the 8-inch diameter cake pan as well. However, we love to use a bit larger pan as the cake is a bit bigger, which is perfect for a larger family. It also looks more festive when it is bigger.

How to remove a cheesecake from the springform pan?

First, make sure the cake has fully cooled and has been refrigerated.

Carefully run a small knife around the edge of the pan, starting all the way up and working your way down. Gently loosen the bits that stuck to the pan.

Next, unbuckle the springform pan and remove the circular band only after the cheesecake has been properly chilled and becomes cold.

Similarly, to transfer it to a serving dish, run a long, thin spatula between the crust and the pan bottom, and gently slide the cheesecake onto the serving dish.

We also like adding parchment paper to the bottom of the pan, which helps to slide the cake out of the pan.

How to prevent cracks in a cheesecake?

First, make sure that all the ingredients are at room temperature and well combined after being mixed.

Also, avoid opening the door oven while baking the cheesecake. Always peak through the oven window to see if the cheesecake is close to done.

Similarly important is watching the cake closely to avoid over-baking it. When the sides are puffed and the center of the cake is just slightly giggly, the cheesecake is done.

In addition, cooling it in the oven, with the door slightly cracked is also very important.

Bake it in a water bath, its one of the most successful techniques to avoid cracks on your cheesecake.

For this Oreo Cheesecake, you don’t really care if you get some cracks, as the cheesecake layer will be covered with the Oreo Mousse layer.

How to slice the dream extreme oreo cheesecake?

Run a long, sharp thin-bladed slicing knife under hot tap water or dip it into a glass of hot water prior to slicing this tall and complex cake.

Then, wipe the knife clean and run it under hot water before making another cut.

An easy, mess-free way to cut even slices is to use a cheese wire or unflavored dental floss. Clean the bits that stuck to the wire/floss before every cut.

Oreo cheesecake recipe tips:

To easily get the cakes out of the pan, add a fitted piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the cake pan.

Do not over-bake the chocolate cake, until the toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Plan ahead! This cake is complex and the layers need to be chilled accordingly for the cake to work. The Oreo Cheesecake and Oreo Mousse need to be made at least a day ahead of time. I recommend allowing a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge to set properly.

Make sure all the filling ingredients are at room temperature, this will ensure you get a smooth, lump-free batter.

Don’t run out of Oreos so have an extra bag on hand. The decorations on top are optional, but definitely a nice addition! There’s no such thing as too many Oreos in my opinion!

Don’t worry too much about cracks with this recipe. Any cracking that occurs can be easily fixed or covered with the Oreo Mousse layer.

How to freeze dream extreme oreo cheesecake: