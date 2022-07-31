Do’s and Don’ts– 5 Etiquette Rules in Golf for Beginners

Like any other sport, golf has its rules. However, unlike any other sport, golf distinguishes itself as a sport with a certain etiquette.

As a beginner, it is important to be aware of these rules and to practice them on the course. As a result, here are some of the dos and don’ts etiquette rules in golf for beginners:

Posture

Do:

Always maintain a proper posture when playing. When you set up the ball, ensure your knees are slightly bent, and your feet are shoulder-width apart. Then, as you take your backswing, your arms should move smoothly.

At the top of your swing, your club should be pointing directly at the target. Once in that position, you may let the club fall into the ball. Alternatively, you may watch some golf instruction videos to help you gain some insights when playing. Finally, remember that golf is a game of patience. To improve, you must be willing to put in the time and effort to keep practicing.

Don’t

Avoid arching your back. Back arching will put unnecessary pressure on your spine and can lead to pain or injury. Also, do not grip the club too tightly to avoid tension in your shoulders and arms. Such body tension will make it challenging to take a full swing resulting in a loss of power. But, overall, don’t be discouraged when there are no immediate results – with practice, you’ll get there eventually.

Equipment

Do:

Ensure you have the proper equipment, including a golf club and golf balls, before playing. Please familiarize yourself with the equipment before using it, as this will help you avoid accidents or injuries. Additionally, ensure your equipment is appropriately sized for your height and strength and is comfortable to use.

Don’t:

Avoid using someone else’s equipment without their permission; this includes not touching or moving their clubs without their permission; be respectful of others’ equipment. Avoid using damaged, or broken equipment as this can result in injuries. Additionally, whenever the equipment is not in use, do not leave them lying around as they can cause tripping and injuries even to other players; instead, store the equipment safely.

Dress Code

Do:

Golfers must dress in appropriate clothing; this includes neatly tucked-in collared polo shirts with sleeves and knee-length shorts on a hot day or long trousers on a cold day. Players should also wear socks and soft-soled shoes to avoid damaging the ground. The key is to dress comfortably in clothes that won’t restrict your range of motion.

Don’t:

Avoid tank tops, vests, jeans, tee shirts, football shirts, and short shorts. Always remember that golf is a leisurely game; therefore, players should avoid wearing chinos, short shorts, and denim clothing. Additionally, avoid clothing with obscene language or logos.

Keep Quiet

Do:

Be considerate of other players and maintain silence and a peaceful atmosphere while other players are on course. Distractions such as phone calls can cause the players to lose focus while playing. Therefore, it would be helpful to put your phone on mute to avoid such unnecessary distractions.

Don’t:

Players should avoid making that could distract or interfere with another player’s attentiveness, especially when taking their shot. Also, avoid standing behind the hole as it can be highly distracting for the player. Additionally, players should refrain from moving around or walking in someone’s line of sight.

Time

Do:

Golfers should ensure punctuality by arriving at the course at least 30 minutes before their tee time, enough time to check in, warm up, and relax before their round. If you are running late, it is best to be respectful of other people’s time and call the course to let them know.

Don’t:

Avoid slow play by keeping up with the group in front of you. Avoid holding up the game and disrupting the flow of play by making adequate preparations and ensuring you have all you need before the game starts.

Although there are other rules that should be adhered to when playing golf, the above-listed rules are a good place to start for a golf beginner. Following these simple rules will help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable game of golf.