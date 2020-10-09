Don’t Be Victimized by Defective Drugs: Do This Instead – Opinion

Taking drugs the proper way can help cure people of many kinds of illnesses, but sometimes the side effects can lead to severe complications, and in other cases, the drugs are defective to begin with. It’s hard to know what to do when the doctor prescribes a medicine for a condition you know very little about and with a medication that could be suspect.

Inside Zantac

Medicine as a whole is a good thing, relieving pain and other symptoms of illness. But the key to its effectiveness is to take it according to the manufacturer’s directions. Zantac, for example, is used to treat ulcers by decreasing acid that builds up in the stomach, as well as other ailments in the intestinal area. Zantac was created in China to treat ulcers and GERD, but later studies found that it can cause cancer, appropriately known as Zantac Cancer. Subsequently, the US banned the drug to protect citizens and in turn, substituted other medicines to treat people with similar conditions.

Avoiding Drug Use All Together

Naturally, patients want to follow a doctor’s orders, but avoiding unnecessary drugs should be the goal. Altering one’s diet, increasing exercise, and seeking chiropractic care can often address medical concerns without the need for pharmaceuticals.

A DO instead of an MD could also help reduce the number of medicines prescribed, too. DOs are apt to focus on whole-body healing, often without prescribing medication. The DO tends to approach healing with a holistic technique and is trained with additional hours of hands-on techniques.

Risks Involved in Medicine

As a result of a drug not working, patients might take more than what is prescribed, leading to withdrawal symptoms when the prescription has been used up. Being diagnosed incorrectly with the wrong dosage of medicine will make your condition worse. Unless the patient and doctor work together to find the right solution for their condition, it can result in panic attacks, addiction, and other health problems that can lead to suicidal thoughts or death.

Instead of complying with a doctor or taking medicine at all, other options are available to consumers. There are ways to cope with any number of illnesses by participating in activities that can improve the mind and body. Exercise is one of the best ways to keep healthy by jogging, strength training, and other techniques that can make you feel and live an overall better lifestyle.

While it is essential to listen to your doctor about medical advice and direction, it only makes sense to explore other options to determine the best treatment method. It may seem easier to just pop a pill, but it may not always be the most effective method for curing an ailment. You want something that will address the problem today and in the future, eliminating the condition altogether. Consult with your doctor and together come up with a plan that could avoid meds completely.

Author Bio: Matthew Dolman is a nationally recognized advocate for injury victims and a relentless litigator. He is a lifetime member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocated Forum. Matthew has been named to the top 100 trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers and was repeatedly selected among the top 40 trial lawyers under the age of 40 by the same organization.