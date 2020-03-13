Donald Trump to Vote In Florida By Absentee Ballot

Now an official resident of Palm Beach County, President Donald Trump – along with First Lady Melania Trump – have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the Florida Republican presidential primary. Trump chose to forgo an opportunity to cast an in-person ballot at an early voting site near his home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Sharing the ballot with Trump is former Reform Party presidential candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The ballots were picked up for the president and first lady on Monday. As of Thursday afternoon, they had not been returned, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website. Along with the president and first lady, approximately 160,000 other Palm Beach voters have requested absentee ballots for Florida’s presidential primary.