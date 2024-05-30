Facebook Twitter
Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in N.Y. hush money trial

Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in N.Y. hush money trial

By
SouthFloridaReporter.com
-
Former President Donald Trump after a hearing Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, (AP Photo - Susan Walsh)

Updated May 30, 2024 – 730PM

Washington Post

By David Nakamura and Aaron Blake

Will Trump go to jail? Can he be president? What’s next after guilty verdict?

Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York state hush money case, becoming the first former U.S. president to be tried and found guilty of a crime.

Cut through the 2024 election noise. Get The Campaign Moment newsletter.

The 12-person jury unanimously agreed on the verdict after deliberating for two days, finding that Trump falsified records to cover up $130,000 in payments before the 2016 election to an adult-film actress to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with him years earlier.

Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential race.

What happens next?

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11. Trump is required to report to the New York City Department of Probation for an interview about his background, his mental health and the circumstances of his case that will be used to help compile a presentencing report.

Will Trump go to jail?

The charges against Trump are nonviolent Class E felonies, the lowest level in New York, and they are punishable by 16 months to four years in state prison. Legal experts said it is unlikely that Trump, 77, would be incarcerated, given that he had not previously been convicted of a crime.

Continue reading

Donald Trump has been convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush money payment made to an adult-film actress ahead of the 2016 presidential election, is the first former president convicted of a crime.

Key updates

If Trump were convicted in his hush money trial, here’s what he could face next

What the jurors said about Trump during the selection process

Here’s what to know
Trump’s sentencing is set for July 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 1⅓ to four years in prison. Given his age and his lack of a prior criminal record, he could serve a shorter sentence or no term of incarceration at all.
Neither the conviction nor any sentence prevents Trump from serving as president.

Welcome to South Florida Reporter, your go-to source for news and information for the Sunshine State.
