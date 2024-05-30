Donald Trump found guilty on all counts in N.Y. hush money trial

Will Trump go to jail? Can he be president? What’s next after guilty verdict?
Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York state hush money case, becoming the first former U.S. president to be tried and found guilty of a crime.
The 12-person jury unanimously agreed on the verdict after deliberating for two days, finding that Trump falsified records to cover up $130,000 in payments before the 2016 election to an adult-film actress to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with him years earlier.
Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee in this year’s presidential race.
New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan scheduled Trump’s sentencing for July 11. Trump is required to report to the New York City Department of Probation for an interview about his background, his mental health and the circumstances of his case that will be used to help compile a presentencing report.
The charges against Trump are nonviolent Class E felonies, the lowest level in New York, and they are punishable by 16 months to four years in state prison. Legal experts said it is unlikely that Trump, 77, would be incarcerated, given that he had not previously been convicted of a crime.
Neither the conviction nor any sentence prevents Trump from serving as president.