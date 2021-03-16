Does Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar In The Morning Aid Weight Loss And Health?

There is currently no research to prove that drinking apple cider vinegar at a specific time promotes weight loss.

However, despite the widely-reported benefits, evidence to support these claims is entirely anecdotal.

Some people believe that drinking apple cider vinegar in the morning helps promote weight loss. This idea has gained popularity in recent years among health and wellness content providers.

Evidence for apple cider vinegar and weight loss generally

Some evidence indicates that drinking apple cider may help people lose weight. However, conclusively demonstrating this relationship requires more research.

For example, one older animal study from 2014 found that mice given acetic acid tended to gain less body fat.

Another animal study found similar results in rats. However, it is important to remember that apple cider vinegar may not produce similar effects in humans.

Older research from 2014 suggests that vinegar can aid weight loss in people with obesity. Still, researchers require more evidence to support this claim fully, as the sample size in this study was relatively small.

A different 2014 study looked at the effects of vinegar consumption on people’s blood sugar, insulin, and feelings of fullness. It suggests that vinegar consumption may lower people’s blood sugar and insulin levels while increasing feelings of fullness.

However, the sample size in this study was very small. Generally, the effects of apple cider vinegar on weight loss require more research.

Other benefits of apple cider vinegar

There is some evidence that apple cider vinegar may be beneficial for a person’s health in other ways. Despite this, scientists do not fully understand the broader health effects of apple cider vinegar.

For example, animal studies show that apple cider vinegar reduces oxidative stress in rats. However, researchers have not observed the same effects in humans.

Oxidative stress occurs when free radicals interact with the body’s cells. Free radicals are molecules that carry oxygen, which have an uneven number of electrons, making them highly reactive.

When a person has too many free radicals in their body, changes in their cells can occur. If this persists, it may lead to serious conditions, including:

Some research indicates that vinegar can reduce high blood pressure in rats. Again, however, scientists have not found similar effects in humans.

In an older study from 2007, scientists found that apple cider vinegar may help some people with type 2 diabetes. In individuals with well-controlled diabetes, ingesting the substance at bedtime helps regulate their waking blood glucose levels.

One study also suggests that apple cider vinegar may have antimicrobial properties. The authors of this study report that the substance was as effective as a sodium hypochlorite against two species of microbe. Dentists often use sodium hypochlorite to help treat tooth infections.

Does the time of day you take it matter? There is no scientific evidence that consuming apple cider vinegar at specific times has any effect. Although the idea seems to be popular, it has no basis in known science. Side effects Drinking apple cider vinegar on its own may have some unwanted side effects. For example, one 2014 study suggests that many people feel nauseous after drinking the substance. The study authors say this may explain why drinking apple cider vinegar can curb people’s appetite. With this in mind, they do not recommend it as an appetite suppressor. Additionally, apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid. A person who frequently drinks apple cider vinegar may therefore contribute to tooth enamel erosion. Some research also suggests daily vinegar consumption leads to tooth wear.