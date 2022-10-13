Picture this: you have an important interview coming up that you’ve heavily prepared for. This is your dream job, so everything needs to go perfectly. But when you wake up the day of the interview, you see a few blemishes on your face that are freaking you out. How will you be able to get rid of them?

Skin issues can always be a confidence knocker. No one likes having blemishes on their face because it feels like that’s all people stare at. Although you have a good skincare routine, it might not be enough. That’s why some people opt for a juice cleanse to improve their skin health. Does it work? Find out more information below.

What Is a Juice Cleanse?

Juice cleansing is a diet where you blend various fruits and vegetables and drink them. Sometimes it’s harder to get the recommended fruit and vegetable servings in during the day. Instead, juicing is an excellent method for getting the essential vitamins and nutrients your body needs.

Juice cleanses aren’t supposed to be a long-term diet. Most of these detox diets last roughly two to three weeks. During that period, you’ll start to see various positive changes in your body that will benefit you in the future.

How Does a Juice Cleanse Improve Skin Health?

There has often been speculation about juice cleansing and its effectiveness on skin health. Long story short, it can help clear your skin of any blemishes and make it smoother. The puzzling part is how that’s done.

It’s simple; the toxins in your body cause your skin to act up. So those blemishes, dark circles, or irritated facial areas result from factors such as your environment, diet, or other life stressors. When you start a juice cleanse, the micronutrients from fruits and vegetables flood your body, helping remove those toxins. After a few weeks, you’ll see how much clearer your skin is because your body is much healthier.

Does Juice Cleansing Have Other Benefits?

While better skin health is one of the best benefits that you’ll get from doing a juice cleanse, it also has other advantages such as:

Supporting immune system functionality: The toxins stored in your body can hinder your body’s ability to fight illnesses. But with juice cleansing, the toxins will get removed, improving your immune system’s strength.

Aiding mental health: Overeating or finding comfort in processed foods can lead to periods of emotional restlessness. That’s because the toxins from these items have nowhere to go. Detoxing with juicing can remove these harmful substances, revitalizing your mental health.

Improving sleep quality: Pollutants in your body can significantly impact your sleep. Instead of getting the 7-9 hours that’s required, you’ll be restless. With a juice detox, you can eliminate the toxins, which will help improve your sleep.