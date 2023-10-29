Do You Know What “URL” Stands For?

- 1969 –
- 1996 – AOL introduces a monthly flat rate for access to internet chat rooms instead of charging by the hour. For $19.95 a month, users could now stay for as long as they wanted. AOL’s subscriber base would grow to 17 million by 1999.
- 1989 – British scientist Tim Berners-Lee spent the late 1980s and early 90s creating hypertext markup language (HTML), the first uniform resource locator (URL), and hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP).
- 1991 – The World Wide Web (WWW) became publicly available
- 2004 – Mark Zuckerberg launches Facebook as a Harvard-only social network. By 2011, Facebook’s estimated worth stands at $50 billion. The dawn of “fake news” on Facebook would influence the 2016 presidential election.
- 2019 – Amazon emerges as America’s second-largest private employer. (Only Walmart has more workers.) Jeff Bezos’ company has connections to more than a third of all retail products bought or sold online in the U.S. Amazon also owns Whole Foods and helps arrange the shipment of items purchased across the Web
- Why don’t you start your celebration of National Internet Day by visiting the original website, which just so happens to still be online!
- The internet is 12,410 days old today.
- There are more than 70,000 Google queries per second. That’s more than 4 million searches happening every minute.
- Over 30,000 websites are hacked every day. Now would be a great time to double-check the security of your passwords!
- The “Despascito” music video is the most-watched YouTube video of all time, clocking over 7 billion views. Plus one more reluctant view in the name of researching this blog post.
- Every minute, 300 hours of content is uploaded to YouTube. That’s 5 hours of content per second.
- Discovery Education has put together the ultimate ode to the internet in the form of a seriously cool virtual field trip. “The Internet of Things” provides a fascinating glimpse into the many ways the Internet shapes daily life.
- Take off in Google’s Flight Simulator
- 15% of all searches have never been searched before on Google.
- An average person conducts 3–4 searches every single day.
- Google’s signature email product has a 27% share of the global email client market.
- 3,849,865 mobile apps were available in the Google Play Store in Q1, 2018.
- 49% of all mobile gamers are women.
- If you search for “askew” in Google, the content will tilt slightly to the right.
- The “I’m feeling lucky” button costs Google $110 million per year, as it bypasses all ads.
- YouTube is the second-largest search engine, right after Google. It’s bigger than Bing, Yahoo!, and Ask combined.
Sources: